Arizona's top high school softball freshmen in 2025: Vote for the best
ESPN's Dick Vitale calls them 'Diaper Dandies'.
The longtime college basketball broadcaster has coined the phrase to highlight freshman talent that is performing at a high level. The names on this list are doing exactly that.
The following high school softball freshmen are standouts (statistically) for their respective teams in Arizona. The names might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but clearly these young stars are helping their teams win from the plate or the circle at whatever level they may be playing.
Numbers don't lie.
Take a look at the top performing Arizona high school softball freshmen in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL FRESHMEN IN AZ
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 22, 2025)
1. Emily Mathys, Kingman Academy
Mathys has to be one of the best freshman in Arizona, especially when looking at her production from the plate and the circle. She's batting .638 with 10 homers, 44 hits and 52 RBI in 22 games. When pitching, she's 14-1 in 17 appearances with a 2.15 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 88 innings. The Tigers are 19-4-1.
2. Easton Spriggs, Willow Canyon
Spriggs is batting .462 and is second in the state among freshmen in RBIs (41). The infielder has seven homers and 37 hits this season. Spriggs has also through two no-hitters this season (61 innings pitched). Willow Canyon is 15-8-1.
3. Elise Hirsch, Chandler Prep
Hirsch is top 3 in Arizona in RBIs with 40. She's batting .477 with 31 hits, 34 runs, and six doubles in 19 games. Chandler Prep is 15-4.
4. Jesse Ramirez, Desert Vista
Ramirez is second in Arizona in home runs this season for a ninth grader with seven (behind Mathys' 10). Ramirez is batting .405 with 32 RBI, 30 hits, and scored 25 runs in 25 games. Desert Vista is 21-5.
5. Addison Kennedy, Valley Vista
Kennedy leads the state in batting average for freshmen with .696 in 20 games. The young outfielder has tallied 22 RBIs on 39 hits with 14 doubles, seven triples and four homers. Valley Vista is 5-15.
6. Kinsey Murphy, Chino Valley
Murphy leads Arizona in strikeouts for freshmen with 160 in 85 1/3 innings. She's 11-5 with an ERA of 1.65, which is impressive when considering her first year of varsity action. Chino Valley is 12-9.
7. Sophia Reyes, River Valley
Reyes has 132 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings with an ERA of 3.45 in 21 appearances. She's also making an impact from the plate, batting .561 with 24 RBIs off 37 hits. River Valley is 16-5-1.
8. Molly Brown, Cactus Shadows
Brown is 10-1 from the circle this season with an ERA of 3.61. She's tallied 90 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings. As a freshman, Brown has allowed just one HR, according to MaxPreps. The Falcons are 18-10.
9. Corynn Foster, Leading Edge Academy
Foster leads all freshmen in Arizona in stolen bases with 29 in just 16 games. She's also batting .543 with 15 RBIs on 25 hits and crossed home plate 39 times. LEA is 7-9.
10. Riley Kilgore, Cactus
Kilgore holds the second-best ERA among freshmen in Arizona a 1.60. She's fanned 44 batters in 39 1/3 innings while batting .354 with 17 hits and 11 RBIs. Cactus is 11-9.
