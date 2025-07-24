Millennium Boys Basketball Coach Ty Amundsen Resigns After Eight Seasons
According to Arizona Varsity's Gregg Rosenberg, Millennium Head boys basketball coach Ty Amundsen is resigning after eight years with the program.
In addition to Rosenberg's report, Amundsen is seeking different opportunities with the possibility of hopping onto a college coaching staff.
During his eight year run as head coach of the Tigers, Amundsen amassed a 159-62 record building the program into a national power during that time while appearing in four state championship games.
Before arriving at Millennium in 2017, Amundsen coached at St. Mary's High School in Phoenix, Arizona, from 2012 to 2017 and Estrella Foothills High School in Goodyear, Arizona, from 2006 to 2012, where he won three state championships during the 11-year stretch.
During his tenure as a high school head coach, Amundsen had two players reach the National Basketball Association (NBA), featuring current Denver Nuggets forward DaRon Holmes and current Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Corey Hawkins.
Millennium finished the 2024-2025 season with a 20-8 record and reached the Arizona Independent Association (AIA) Open Division Semifinals where they lost to runner-up Sunnyslope back in March.
The Tigers were led last season by 6-foot-6 rising five-star senior combo guard Cameron Holmes, who holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Dayton, Georgetown, Oregon, and several others. Another key contributor to the team was 5-foot-9 senior guard JT Amundsen, who is the son of Ty where he is the school's all-time three-point shooter.
In February as Millennium was preparing for its second round matchup in the Open Division, Amundsen suffered a Heart Attack that required stents to be inserted for a blocked artery.
Four days later, Amundsen returned to the gym to watch Millennium defeat district rival Canyon View 89-50 and a week later was back on the court coaching the Tigers to a quarterfinal victory over Notre Dame Prep.
