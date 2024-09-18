10 games to watch in Week 3 of Arkansas high school football
This week marks the final week of the nonconference season. Many teams are enjoying a bye week as they prepare for the conference slate. The schedule is lighter, but there are still some good matchups. Here are 10 you won’t want to miss.
Beebe at Vilonia
This rivalry series has been controlled by Vilonia as the Eagles have won 13 of the past 19 meetings. However, the Badgers won 39-7 last season. Beebe is looking to stay undefeated after beating 5A-East members Nettleton and Greene County Tech. In a 45-6 win over GCT last week, QB Mason Harbin passed for 261 yards and 3 TDs. Receiver Kaleb O’Neil had had 2 catches for 123 yards and 2 TDs and Demarco Moore had 3 catches for 118 yards and a TD.
New Vilonia head coach Clint Ashcraft, who was most recently the athletic director at Conway, won his debut game against Sylvan Hills and a week later fell to Maumelle, 32-21. In that game, senior QB Skylar had three TD passes.
Benton at Harding Academy
The Panthers (1-1) travel to First Security stadium for a battle of top teams from Class 6A and 5A, respectively. The Panthers had No. 1 Bryant down in the fourth quarter of the season opener but lost 52-42. They rebounded with a blowout win over 7A North Little Rock last week. The Panthers are led by standout junior QB Drew Davis. He has a litany of weapons to choose from, including senior receiver Maddox Davis.
The Wildcats lost to Class 6A Marion, 37-7, to start the year, but lit up Class 4A Central Arkansas Christian last week to even its record. Senior QB Owen Miller is committed to the University of Central Arkansas.
Bentonville at Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North
Undefeated Lee’s Summit North has four players ranked in the SBLive Top 50 recruits in the state of Missouri. That includes No. 2-ranked reciever Isaiah Mozee, who is committed to Nebraska. On3 ranks him as the fifth-best prospect in Missouri. He was named the Suburban Silver Conference offensive player of the year as a junior as well as first-team all-state after snagging 72 catches for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns
The Tigers endured a close, overtime loss to a Tulsa Union Week 0 and then were routed on the road by Conway Week 1. Three road games against stacked opponents makes their schedule the toughest in Arkansas regardless of class.
Carlisle at Des Arc
Week 3 doesn’t offer many games and not as many big matchups, but this game would be big no matter the week. A nonconference matchup pitting two Class 2A heavyweights in close proximity.
Two weeks ago, Carlisle (2-0) established itself as the favorite running past Junction City, 41-20. Freshman baseball prospect Ty Tanksley passed for 200 yards in the win. The Bison trailed 7-6 at halftime but used a big second half to put the Dragons away.
Des Arc is also 2-0 after crushing Class 4A Bald Knob, 34-12, last week. Daviyon Bell is a playmaker and torched the Bulldogs for more than 100 yards rushing and a TD and also returned a kickoff for a TD.
Coweta (Okla.) at Prairie Grove
Coweta head coach Tim Harper is a Bryant native and has coached at a handful of Arkansas programs, including Des Arc and Mena. Coweta lost to Class 7A Fort Smith Northside, 28-27, a week ago. The Tigers lost to rival Farmington 28-8 last week after holding an 8-7 halftime lead. Senior QB Alex Abshier runs his grandfather Danny’s run-oriented offense. Last week Blake Coughran ran for 82 yards.
Hope at Prescott
The Class 3A Curley Wolves ranked No. 25 in the Power 25 are trying to stay undefeated against an old rival. Prescott has the upper hand lately winning 17 of the past 23 meetings. Last season, Prescott needed overtime to win, 41-38. The Curley Wolves led by talented Tulsa commit Decari Prater, a QB, has 409 yards and 6 TDs in two wins, including a showdown with 3A contender Salem at Hendrix College in Conway. Hope is 0-2 with losses to Nashville and Ashdown. Hope has only scored 21 points in those two losses.
Magnolia at Hamburg
The Class 5A Panthers (2-0) face a challenge with the 4A Lions (2-0). Magnolia notched an impressive road win last week beating Bauxite, 39-22, after falling behind 14-0 to the Miners, who have lost several players to injury. Receiver Antonio Brooks caught a 45-yard TD pass in the game on his way to more than 70 yards receiving.
Hamburg had no problems with Dumas last week, cruising to a 31-0 win. The Lions defense was dominant holding the Bobcats to 120 yards. Linebacker Peyton Sellers had 13 tackles. Running back Nikel Lewis had 170 yards rushing with 3 TDs.
Rivercrest at Forrest City
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Colts, who are now 3A, challenge the 4A Mustangs and new head coach Reggie Swinton. Forrest City took Southside (Batesville) to the brink in the opener and has played well for the former NFL receiver. Senior QB Dakwon Scot has settled in as the starter and has a trio of talented receivers to pass to in Roshawd Washington, Jacori Buchanan and Vonterrious Williams.
Rivercrest QB Cavonta Washington is one of the top players in Class 3A and proved it last week passing for 256 yards and 6 TDs and running for 113 and a TD in a lopsided win over Class 2A East Poinsett County.
Rolla (Mo.) at Mountain Home
The Bombers hope to be 3-0 for the first time since 2011.Mountain Home has played well in its first two games, including a 30-14 win at rival Harrison last week. Talented senior QB Brantlee Phillips passed for a TD and ran for two more against the Goblins.
Texas High (Texarkana, Texas) at Fayetteville
The talented, undefeated Tigers have already played three games. Senior QB David Potter (546 yards passing) has weapons to choose from. Junior running back Tradarian Ball is an Oregon commit and senior Javari Johnson has pledged to Stephen F. Austin. Senior Darnell Williams lines up around the field and is committed to Ole Miss.
The Bulldogs (2-0) counters with senior QB Garyt Odom, a UNLV commit and senior receiver Jaison DeLamar, an Arkansas baseball commit.