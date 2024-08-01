5 preseason candidates for Arkansas high school football Defensive Player of the Year
Each season SBLive Arkansas picks an all-class all-state team and individual awards including Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Below is a list of five players who could be the Defensive Player of the Year.
Cash Archer, SR, LB, Greenwood
The reigning Defensive Plyer of the Year has a new position leading an inexperienced defense for the defending Class 6A champions. Archer, who is a three-star college prospect, switched to linebacker, the position the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder is projected to play at the collegiate level, in the offseason. In 2023, Archer frustrated opposing offenses from the edge position with 78 tackles, 29 stops for loss and a whopping 20 sacks. Look for the athletic Archer (340-pound bench press) to wreak havoc with his reckless abandon at linebacker.
Jayden Dunlap, SR, LB, Bigelow
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior could be a major force offensively getting more carries this year, but he’s already a proven to be a menace on defense. A three-year starter at inside linebacker, Dunlap totaled 142 tackles, including 20 for loss. His play on both sides of the ball gives the defending 2A champions a chance to return to Little Rock.
Connor Frith, SR, DB, Perryville
Frith is the Mustangs’ starting QB, but don’t let that fool you – he’s a ballhawk on defense. His 12 interceptions last fall led the state and was No. 5 in the nation. In addition, Frith passed for more than 1,300 yards with 9 TDs. Perryville enjoyed its best season in 14 years, and with him leading a group of established veterans in 2024, the Mustangs hope they can make a playoff push.
Walter Hicks, SR, LB, Benton
Hicks has had more than 100 tackles in his first two varsity seasons, including 104 last fall. The 6-foot, 217-pounder had 11 sacks and four fumble recoveries with two returned for TDs a season ago. He has scholarship offers from North Alabama and Henderson State and leads a core veteran group defensively that is looking to help Benton to the state title game after coming close last fall.
Eli Hill, SR, DE, Bryant
One of the best-kept secrets in Arkansas prep football, Hill is a problem for opposing offensive lines with impressive athleticism. The 6-foot-1, 245-pounder bench presses 345 pounds and squats 600. Hill is one of the leader of a veteran defense that could help push the Hornets back to the 7A title game after a one-year absence.
--Nate Olson I nate@scorebooklive.com I @ndosports