High School

5 preseason candidates for Arkansas high school football Defensive Player of the Year

These five players will vie for SBLive’s top defensive football honor

Nate Olson

Benton's Walker Hicks (25)
Benton's Walker Hicks (25) / Jimmy Jones

Each season SBLive Arkansas picks an all-class all-state team and individual awards including Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Below is a list of five players who could be the Defensive Player of the Year.

Cash Archer, SR, LB, Greenwood

The reigning Defensive Plyer of the Year has a new position leading an inexperienced defense for the defending Class 6A champions. Archer, who is a three-star college prospect, switched to linebacker, the position the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder is projected to play at the collegiate level, in the offseason. In 2023, Archer frustrated opposing offenses from the edge position with 78 tackles, 29 stops for loss and a whopping 20 sacks. Look for the athletic Archer (340-pound bench press) to wreak havoc with his reckless abandon at linebacker.

Jayden Dunlap, SR, LB, Bigelow

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior could be a major force offensively getting more carries this year, but he’s already a proven to be a menace on defense. A three-year starter at inside linebacker, Dunlap totaled 142 tackles, including 20 for loss. His play on both sides of the ball gives the defending 2A champions a chance to return to Little Rock.

Connor Frith, SR, DB, Perryville

Frith is the Mustangs’ starting QB, but don’t let that fool you – he’s a ballhawk on defense. His 12 interceptions last fall led the state and was No. 5 in the nation. In addition, Frith passed for more than 1,300 yards with 9 TDs. Perryville enjoyed its best season in 14 years, and with him leading a group of established veterans in 2024, the Mustangs hope they can make a playoff push.

Walter Hicks, SR, LB, Benton

Hicks has had more than 100 tackles in his first two varsity seasons, including 104 last fall. The 6-foot, 217-pounder had 11 sacks and four fumble recoveries with two returned for TDs a season ago. He has scholarship offers from North Alabama and Henderson State and leads a core veteran group defensively that is looking to help Benton to the state title game after coming close last fall.

Eli Hill, SR, DE, Bryant

One of the best-kept secrets in Arkansas prep football, Hill is a problem for opposing offensive lines with impressive athleticism. The 6-foot-1, 245-pounder bench presses 345 pounds and squats 600. Hill is one of the leader of a veteran defense that could help push the Hornets back to the 7A title game after a one-year absence.

--Nate Olson I nate@scorebooklive.com I @ndosports  

Published
Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

Home/Arkansas