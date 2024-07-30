5 preseason candidates for Arkansas high school football Offensive Player of the Year
Each season SBLive Arkansas picks an all-class all-state team and individual awards including Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Below is a list of five players who could be the Offensive Player of the Year.
Kenyon Carter, SR, QB, Marked Tree
The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder passed for more than 3,400 yards and 37 TDs last season. Look for him to replicate that again this fall and help a deep, talented Indians team to a deep playoff run.
Monterrio Elston, SR, WR/RB, LR Parkview
The diminutive Kansas State commit can do it all for the talented Patriots, who are favored to ‘three-peat’ as Class 5A state champions. Elston lines up all over the field and last year had 60 catches for 887 yards and 11 TDs and ran 59 times for 847 yards and 10 TDs.
Trent Haygood, SR, RB/WR, Camden Fairview
The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder is as explosive as any offensive player regardless of class. The elusive Haygood lined up in the slot and the backfield last season and totaled nearly 900 yards receiving with 8 TDs and ran for more than 1,000 yards and 9 TDs. He also ran for a school record 317 yards and in a playoff game against Farmington. Look for him to be on the cusp of 1,000 yards rushing and receiving again this fall.
Owen Miller, SR, QB, Harding Academy
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound University of Central Arkansas commit passed for 3,841 yards and 49 TDs with just one interception in 2023. He also ran for 815 yards and 12 TDs. It will be interesting to see how the two-time Class 4A all-stater will do as the Wildcats move to Class 5A, but Harding has won four state titles in five years and won’t be intimidated and neither will Miller.
SEE ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES HERE
SEE ARKANSAS ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES HERE
Koby Wilbanks, SR, QB, Ozark
Willbanks was a receiver for the Hilbilies as a sophomore and last season was an all-state QB. He ran 212 times for 1,917 yards and 27 TDs and passed for 1,232 yards and 27 TDs. Willbanks, who also stars on the Hillbillies basketball team, will rack up more stats this season as he tries to get Ozark to the state title game.
--Nate Olson I nate@scorebooklive.com I @ndosports