Arkansas high school football: Class 7A predicted order of finish

Breaking down the 7A-Central and 7A-West

Nate Olson

Bryant head coach Quad Sanders (left) and Conway head coach Buck James (right)
Bryant head coach Quad Sanders (left) and Conway head coach Buck James (right) / Photo by Jimmy Jones

With the Arkansas high school football season about a month away, the SBLive staff is taking a look at each class's conferences. We will predict the order of finish in each league. In this installment, we look at Class 7A.

7A-CENTRAL

1. Bryant

2. Conway

3. Pulaski Academy

4. Cabot

5. Little Rock Christian

6. North Little Rock

7. Little Rock Southwest

8. Little Rock Central

Why Bryant?

Bryant’s talent pool is still deep and includes playmakers on both sides of the ball. Three-year starting quarterback Jordan Walker has improved each season, and a dynamic stable of running backs starts with senior Notre Dame commit Daniel Anderson. Don’t be surprised to see the Hornets back in Little Rock this fall, and the run begins with an undefeated jaunt through the 7A-Central.

7A-WEST

1.Fayetteville

2. Bentonville

3. Bentonville West

4. Rogers

5. Fort Smith Northside

6. Springdale Har-Ber

7. Springdale

8. Rogers Heritage

Why Fayetteville?

The defending state champions had a few holes to fill, but that was taking care of by two big-time college-recruit transfers – quarterback Garyt Odom and linebacker Parker Meese. Both are committed to UNLV to play for Odom’s dad, Barry. The road to repeating runs through the 7A-West, and while an Oct. 18 game at perennial power Bentonville looms large, the Bulldogs’ experience at key positions could win out in that game.

