Arkansas High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arkansas high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 7A computer rankings, Bryant.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
AAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Hector - 4-0
2. Hampton - 4-0
3. Carlisle - 4-0
4. Junction City - 3-1
5. Earle - 3-1
6. East Poinsett County - 3-1
7. Mount Ida - 3-1
8. Marked Tree - 3-1
9. Dierks - 3-1
10. Conway Christian - 2-2
11. Gurdon - 2-2
12. Cross County - 3-1
13. Poyen - 2-2
14. Des Arc - 2-2
15. Bearden - 2-2
16. Foreman - 2-2
17. Murfreesboro - 2-2
18. Magazine - 2-1
19. Mountainburg - 2-2
20. Spring Hill - 2-2
21. Bigelow - 1-3
22. McCrory - 2-2
23. Izard County - 1-3
24. Lafayette County - 1-3
25. England - 1-3
AAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Salem - 4-0
2. Charleston - 4-0
3. Smackover - 4-0
4. Mansfield - 4-0
5. Fordyce - 4-0
6. Atkins - 4-0
7. Prescott - 3-1
8. Glen Rose - 3-1
9. Quitman - 4-0
10. Newport - 3-1
11. Bismarck - 3-1
12. Walnut Ridge - 3-1
13. Mayflower - 4-0
14. Magnet Cove - 3-1
15. Paris - 3-1
16. Fouke - 3-1
17. Cutter-Morning Star - 3-1
18. Rison - 2-1
19. Melbourne - 3-1
20. Palestine-Wheatley - 3-1
21. Booneville - 2-2
22. Rivercrest - 2-2
23. Lavaca - 3-1
24. Drew Central - 2-2
25. Hackett - 2-2
AAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Clinton - 4-0
2. Dardanelle - 4-0
3. Southside - 5-0
4. Stuttgart - 4-0
5. Mills University - 4-0
6. Elkins - 3-1
7. Bauxite - 3-1
8. Gosnell - 5-0
9. Pottsville - 3-1
10. Ozark - 3-1
11. Harmony Grove - 3-1
12. Arkadelphia - 3-1
13. Hamburg - 3-1
14. Fountain Lake - 2-2
15. Mena - 3-1
16. Gentry - 3-1
17. Nashville - 2-2
18. Lamar - 2-2
19. Warren - 3-1
20. Malvern - 2-2
21. Lonoke - 2-2
22. Huntsville - 2-2
23. Gravette - 3-1
24. Pocahontas - 2-2
25. Crossett - 2-2
AAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Searcy - 4-0
2. Robinson - 4-0
3. Greenbrier - 4-0
4. Magnolia - 3-1
5. Lakeside - 3-1
6. Harrison - 2-2
7. Valley View - 3-1
8. De Queen - 3-1
9. Hot Springs - 3-1
10. Farmington - 3-1
11. Paragould - 3-1
12. Maumelle - 2-2
13. Morrilton - 3-1
14. Nettleton - 2-2
15. Vilonia - 2-2
16. Harding Academy - 2-2
17. Wynne - 2-2
18. Parkview - 1-3
19. Jacksonville - 2-2
20. Pine Bluff - 1-3
21. Beebe - 2-2
22. Camden Fairview - 1-3
23. Clarksville - 1-3
24. Hope - 1-3
25. Alma - 1-3
AAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Mountain Home - 4-0
2. Greenwood - 4-0
3. Marion - 3-1
4. Benton - 3-1
5. Shiloh Christian - 2-2
6. Sylvan Hills - 3-1
7. El Dorado - 3-1
8. Southside - 3-1
9. Sheridan - 2-2
10. Lake Hamilton - 2-2
11. Jonesboro - 1-3
12. Van Buren - 2-2
13. Siloam Springs - 2-2
14. Russellville - 0-4
15. Catholic - 1-3
16. West Memphis - 0-4
AAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Bryant - 4-0
2. Bentonville - 4-0
3. Rogers - 4-0
4. Conway - 3-1
5. Bentonville West - 3-1
6. Little Rock Christian Academy - 3-1
7. Fayetteville - 2-1
8. Pulaski Academy - 1-3
9. Central - 2-2
10. Springdale - 2-2
11. Har-Ber - 1-3
12. North Little Rock - 1-3
13. Cabot - 0-4
14. Little Rock Southwest - 0-4
15. Northside - 0-4
16. Rogers Heritage - 0-4