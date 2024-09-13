Arkansas high school football live score, updates: Bryant at Little Rock Parkview
LITTLE ROCK - It's not hyperbole to say the biggest game in Arkansas high school football will take place in September. Normally, a pundit wouldn't tab a nonconference game with that distinction, but the Bryant at Little Rock Parkview matchup isn't a 'normal' game.
What's on the line when the two juggernauts square off at 7 p.m. Friday? An overall No. 1 ranking for one. Parkview is No. 1 in the SBLive/High School on SI Top 25 rankings and Bryant is No. 3.
Parkview, a Class 5A school, has sat in that position since last season. The Patriots, the two-time defending Class 5A champions and winners of 27 straight games, beat the Hornets on their home turf last fall to snap a 54-game winning streak. While Bryant did go on to win their sixth straight 7A-Central Conference title, they failed to reach the state title game for the first time in five years.
Both teams are loaded again and Parkview is the overwhelming favorite to win 5A. If they beat Bryant, there's a good chance, they won't have a close game the rest of the season. Bryant is also one of a handful of teams being considered as contenders in 7A with a core group of players returning.
Parkview is 2-0 after knocking off Melissa, Texas and Maumelle, respectively, on the road. The Cardinals fought for most of the game before droppig a 27-20 decision. Parvkew only led Maumelle 9-0 at halftime before exploding in the third quarter to a 51-6 win.
Division I prospects dot the Parkview roster, including do-everything Oklahoma commit Omarion Robisnon. He will play safety for the Sooners but in his final year in high school he's lining up on defense, receiver and punting. Classmate Monterrio Elston, a Kansas State pledge, is also versatile lining up at receiver and running back. He has had back-to-back big games to star the season. Senior running back Cam Settlers, an Arkansas commit, ran for close to 1,000 yards last season.
Senior QB Quentin Murphy tansferred to Parkview over the winter from Joe T. Robinson. He is heading to Arkasnas as an athlete. In his prep career he has been a run-first QB but has worked on his passing since transferring.
Bryant held on to beat rival Benton in the Salt Bowl, 52-42, and blased Missouri power Christian Brothers College, 42-20 last week.
Three-year starting QB Jordan Walker, Ouachita Baptist University commit, has improved each season. He has passed for six TDs already this season.
The Hornets also feature three capable running backs, including Daniel Anderson, a Notre Dame commit, and Myron Thrash, also an OBU commit.
Defensively, the Hornets' front seven is physical with senior end Eli Hill, whoh had 11 sacks last season, leading the charge. What is astonishing about the defense is two different linebackers most likely for the season with serious injuries. Another was hurt last week and his status for the remainder of the year isn't known. At least another key defender underwent surgery this summer witih another slated to return.
Still, the Hornets were stingy last week as they junped to a 28-0 lead. Bryant has leaned on its depth transfers Darrell Moore, a linebacker, and Jonathan Frost, a defensive back.
It's easy to see why this game is considered a blockbuster. See who will win teh rubber match of the series. SBLive/High School on SI will have you covered.
See live updates below.
- A pleasant good evening from Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium. We are just over 15 minutes away from kickoff.