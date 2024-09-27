Arkansas high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)
The 2024 Arkansas high school football season continues with a packed slate of Week 4 action on Friday night, including an Arkansas Power 25 showdown between No. 3 Greenwood and No. 8 Shiloh Christian.
You can follow all of the AAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Arkansas High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to all of the Week 4 Arkansas high school football action on Friday night (Sep. 27, 2024).
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Arkansas high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
Check out the latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings:
And don't forget to visit the brand new Arkansas homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for all the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Arkansas high school sports.
