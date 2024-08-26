Arkansas high school volleyball: Meet the state’s top outside hitters
They are the high-profile players on the volleyball court. Often, they are seen jumping high with the arm fully cocked ready to spike a ball onto the opponent’s side of the court.
They are the outside hitters.
Who are the best high school outside hitters in Arkansas? Here’s is SBLive’s list of the top 25 outside hitters. Statistics are from the 2023 season and comments are from coaches when they nominated players for SBLive’s 2023 all-state team. The players are listed in alphabetical order.
Kaitlyn Austin, 5-7 junior, Marion
Austin had 199 kills, 26 assists, 12 blocks and 351 digs while earning all-conference honors and being named a AVCA phenom. “Kaitlyn played all 6 rotations this season. Last season (as a freshman) she started as our libero and had 468 digs. This year Kaitlyn played all the way around for us. She is just a smart player; her volleyball IQ is off the chart. She can put the ball in the hole and pull off and play great defense while on the front row. Kaitlyn is vocal and a leader on the court. When teams focused on our middles this season, Kaitlyn took care of business on the outside for us, she gave teams fits hitting line and hitting the 4 spot.”
Kellis Battles, 5-6 senior Little Rock Central
Battles earned all-state and all-state tournament honors with 267 kills and hit .269 with 43 aces and 24 digs. “She shined in every game and rose to the challenge every time it called. Kelis is an excellent player all around, never getting frustrated, always even keel, and just loves the game and her teammates. She is only 5-foot-6, but she always plays big,” said Little Rock Central head coach Markie Alberius.
Ava Beasley, 5-10 sophomore, Paragould
With middle blockers Mikayla Lambert and Dixie Williams sidelined with torn ACLs, Beasley stepped in as a freshman didn’t play like one said Paragould head coach Reed Fogleman. She finished the season with 450 kills while hitting .234 with 31 blocks, 294 assists and 347 digs. She earned all-state, all-state tournament honors and was named to the AVCA’s phenom watch list. “She sees the floor well and developed some different shots throughout the season to help her score around the numerous defenses and triple blocks that were thrown at her.
“To coach a player with the caliber of talent that Ava already has as a freshman is a privilege. She stepped up big for us in many games this season. Her work ethic, competitiveness, IQ of the game, and love for her team make her a special player that our program is fortunate to have. She's going to be an exciting player to watch over the next three years.”
Chloe Blessing, 5-9 junior, Shiloh Christian
Blessing had 474 kills with a .232 hitting percentage, 21 assists, 29 blocks and 284 digs. “Chloe was thrown into a 6-rotation starting position and played a key role all season for us. She had to carry a heavy load for her first varsity season and played extremely well and didn't look like a sophomore,” said Shiloh Christian head coach Nathan Bodenstein.
Ella Bryan, 5-8 senior, Fayetteville
Bryan was an all-conference selection and had 288 kills on the season. She had a season-high 16 in a 3-0 victory over Greenwood and in a 3-1 loss to Springdale Har-Ber.
Madison Crum, 5-9 senior, Greenbrier
Crum had 505 kills and 291 digs while earning all-state honors and committing to Missouri State. “Madison was our go-to hitter this year and carried that extremely well. Even with teams focusing on stopping her, she still notched 505 kills for the year. Beyond her stats, Madison brought out the best in her teammates and that is really what makes her such a valuable player,” said Greenbrier head coach Katie Huff.
Gabriela DuPree, senior, Fort Smith Smith Southside
DuPree, a 3-year starter, demonstrated she could play all roles for the Lady Mavericks, who reached the state semifinals. She led the team in kills (353), was second in aces (35), second in digs (340) and had 70 assists and 43 blocks.
Makenzie Freeman, 6-1 senior, Hackett
Freeman earned all-state and all-state tournament honors in leading the Lady Hornets to the Class 3A state finals. She led the Lady Hornets in aces with 102, had 421 kills while hitting .327 with 268 digs, 27 blocks and 49 assists. “When we needed a play, we always counted on Makenzie to get it done,” said Hackett head coach Bridget Freeman. “Although she has committed to play softball at Tulsa University and is an amazing pitcher, she is equally talented as a volleyball player.”
Michaelyn Freeman, 6-0 junior, Hackett
Freeman was promoted as a freshman for the district and state tournament. In her first, full-time season on the varsity level, she finished with 433 kills, 274 digs, 60 aces, 61 assists and 19 blocks. She earned all-state honors and was named to the all-tournament team at the Fort Smith Invitational. “This year, she has absolutely killed it out there as a sophomore. Michaelyn is one of the strongest and fastest athletes on the court at any time. She is a very explosive player who can put the ball down, puts up a huge block, and has great speed to track down a ball defensively,” said Hackett head coach Bridget Freeman.
Wren Jones, 5-11 junior outside hitter, Conway
Jones had 212 kills and 41 blocks for the Lady Cats, who reached the state finals a year ago. She had a season-high 18 kills in a 3-1 victory over Conway and had six blocks in a 3-0 victory over Springdale Har-Ber in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Grace Klein, 5-7 senior outside hitter, Fort Smith Northside
Klein had 342 kills, 41 aces and 27 blocks for the Lady Grizzlies a year ago. She had a season-high 18 kills and 6 aces in a 3-1 victory over Alma and 3-2 loss to Bentonville. She had a season-high 4 blocks in a 3-1 loss to Fort Smith Southside. She had a season-high 32 digs in a 3-1 victory over Alma.
Isabella Lagemann, 5-8 senior, Benton
Lagemann, who was named MVP of the Class 5A state tournament, showed a variety of skills in helping the Lady Panthers win a second consecutive state title. She had 235 kills while hitting .268 with 54 aces, 239 digs, 237 assists and 68 blocks and has committed to playing at LSU.
Janyea Manning, 5-7 senior, Fort Smith Northside
Manning had 430 kills with 34 aces and 23 blocks for the Lady Grizzlies a year ago.
Lydia Matthews, junior, Mayflower
Matthews had 327 kills, 140 digs and 46 aces while earning all-conference honors for the Lady Eagles a year ago. She had a season-high 19 kills in a 3-1 loss to Conway Christian and a season-high 16 digs in a 3-2 victory over Arkadelphia. She had a season-high 8 aces in a 3-0 victory over Haskell Harmony Grove.
Aubrie McGhee, 5-8 junior, Van Buren
McGhee had 357 kills while hitting .242 with 195 digs and 30 aces.
Bree Pardy, 5-11 senior, Wynne
Pardy had 277 kills, 310 digs and 19 blocks while earning all-state, all-state tournament honors and making the AVCA Phenom watchlist. “Pardy was a go-to hitter for us this season, and a huge part of our defense and serve receive,” said Wynne head coach Codie Lancaster Ziegler. "She put up impressive stats despite being out for multiple games at the start of season due to injury. She came in clutch for us at some pivotal points this year and at the state tournament. We are expecting big things from her next year, too.
Ella PInches, 5-9 senior, Gravette
Pinches had 249 kills, 53 aces, 23 blocks, 216 digs for the Lady Lions who advances to the Class 4A semifinals a year ago. She had a season-high 22 kills in a 3-1 victory over Lincoln and a season-high 3 blocks in wins over Prairie Grove and Mena. She had a season-high 22 digs in a 3-1 loss to Farmington. She had a season-high 5 aces in a 3-0 victory over Seneca, Mo.
Evan Polsgrove, 5-9 senior, Brookland
Polsgrove had 355 kills, 35 aces and 259 digs, earning all-state and all-state tournament team honors. ”Evan leads us in kills most every match this season,” said Brookland head coach Nancy Rodriguez. “She is as good of a defender as she is a hitter.”
Ryan Rusher, 5-11 senior, Baptist Prep
Rusher earned all-conference and all-state tournament honors with 261 kills and a .238 hitting percentage. She had a season-high 13 kills in a 3-0 victory over Greenwood and in the state championship match. She had 54 aces with a season-high 6 in a 3-0 victory over Central Arkansas Christian. She had 240 digs, including a season-high 10 in the state championship and in a 1-1 tie against Russellville.
Margaret Addison Scott, 6-0 senior, Cabot
Scott had 213 kills, 77 blocks and 68 digs for the Lady Panthers, who reached the Class 6A semifinals. She had a season-high 12 kills in a pair of victories over Bryant. She had a season-high 7 blocks in a 3-2 victory over Bryant and 9 digs in a 3-1 victory over Bryant.
Avary Smith, 5-9 senior, Van Buren
Smith had 243 kills and 194 digs for the Lady Pointers.
Parker Stearns, 6-1 senior, Benton
Stearns had 243 kills and 47 blocks for the Lady Panthers, who won the Class 5A state championship while earning all-state and all-state tournament honors.
Ashlyn Tag, 5-10 senior, Prairie Grove
Tag had 252 kills, 95 digs and 25 blocks while earning all-state-tournament honors for the Lady Tigers.
Brooklyn Ware, 5-9 senior, Springdale Har-Ber
Ware had 288 kills, 206 digs and 43 aces for the Lady Wildcats who reached the Class 6A semifinals a year ago. Ware had a season-high 18 kills and 17 digs in a 3-0 victory over Fort Smith Northside. She had a season-high 4 aces in a 3-2 loss to Bentonville and a 2-0 victory over Greenwood.
Abby Wertz, 5-9 senior, Vilonia
Wertz spent time at outside hitter and defensive specialist and had 221 kills, 24 blocks and 37 aces while earning all-star honors.
-- Jeff Halpern