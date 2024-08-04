Arkansas Razorbacks target Courtland Muldrew excited about Calipari offer, attending Oak Hill Academy
This has been a big summer for Springdale (Arkansas) native Courtland Muldrew.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound senior guard announced last month he is transferring from Springdale Har-Ber to prestigious Oak Hill (Va.) Academy for his senior season. Not long after he made the announcement, the University of Arkansas, and new head coach John Calipari, made an offer to the 247Sports four-star prospect the service ranks No. 100 in the class of 2025 and the No. 20 shooting guard.
But as he readies to leave the state, he isn’t resting on his laurels. Muldrew was in central Arkansas working out with a host of top players Friday in North Little Rock under the direction or Nick Smith Sr., the owner of Arkansas Basketball Rankings and father of former University of Arkansas and Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith, Jr.
Saturday, he was at an invite-only combine hosted by Arkansas Basketball Rankings playing against the state’s best at Summerwood Sports just outside of Bryant.
“I am definitely honored to be here. I feel like I am one of the top players in Arkansas, so I am honored to be here,” Muldrew said. “Nick Smith Sr. has been there since Day 1 guiding me, and I have so much respect for he and his son. They have showed me so much love, so I am here to give back to them, too.”
When Muldrew made his decision to leave his hometown for Oak Hill, he didn’t have the Arkansas offer. Still, he contends he didn’t make the move to raise his stock with college coaches. Among his offers other than Arkansas are Missouri, Creighton, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Louisiana State, Oklahoma, Washington, Colorado, West Virginia, Arizona State and Southern Methodist.
“Not really - I feel like I have a pretty solid list,” Muldrew said. “I am going to set up some more visits, and that will be it. I am not going there looking for offers; I just want to play against the top competition.
“I am just really trying to up my game to the next level. I’m just trying to be college ready – mentally and conditioning-wise playing against the top competition all year.”
Muldrew has visited Oklahoma and will plan trips Arkansas, Louisiana State, Creighton and Mississippi State.
“I’m really still open right now,” Muldrew said. “I just want to hear everybody out and take every visit and see what is the best fit for me and my family.”
After Muldrew announced his decision to transfer June 24, he heard from Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin that night. Muldrew said Martin promised to stay in touch and communicated with him over that period culminating with the offer July 7.
“Coach Martin is a cool dude. It was a great feeling, just [Arkansas head coach John Calipari] being a legendary coach coming from Kentucky and being at Arkansas – that was big-time,” Muldrew said.
The timing of his transfer corresponding with interest from Arkansas might be a coincidence, but Muldrew said he is positive Arkansas was interested before the announcement. It didn’t hurt that he stood out during the Nike EYBL season in the spring and summer, being invited to play in the Pangos Top 30 All-American game.
“I’m not sure, really, but [Arkansas] likes my game,” Muldrew said. “That is big-time for me, and I love that coming from a coach like [John Calipari].”
It is also interesting to note that unlike former Springdale teammate Isaiah Sealy and other in-state recruits, Muldrew didn’t have an offer from former Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman, and Musselman hasn’t made an offer since taking his new job at USC.
“It was kind of weird, but you have to focus on who is focusing on you,” Muldrew said. “[Musselman] wasn’t focused on me, but it is all good.”
The good news for Muldrew, who averaged 24 points, five rebounds and four assists per game last winter for the Wildcats, is he has a good opportunity to prepare for the next level. The bad news is he leaves teammates behind who were hoping he could lead them to a state title next year.
“I love those guys to death,” Muldrew said. “It hurts me, but I just want the best for those guys, and they want the best for me.”
Muldrew knows he’s making the right decision, and he is set on representing Arkansas, whose status as a basketball state continues to grow.
“I think Arkansas should be more looked at,” Muldrew said. “People look at California and cities such as Dallas, but Arkansas is a good state [for basketball] as well. I take pride in being from Arkansas.
“It is time to grow up, and I’m just coming in with the mindset that I am coming in to play basketball. I will be in Virginia in the middle of nowhere, so I will be focusing and getting my mind right.”
-- Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports