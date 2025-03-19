Blytheville (Arkansas) hires former Razorbacks running back Roderick Stinson as head football coach
After Gerrett Howard stepped down as the head coach of the Chickasaws in January, Blytheville athletic director McKenzie Pierce immediately started to search for his successor. The wait for that successor lasted two months.
The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday on Facebook that Roderick Stinson will be the new head coach of the Chickasaws.
Stinson was a superstar running back at Pine Bluff High School, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and helping the Zebras win three consecutive Class 4A titles (1993-95). Stinson played for the Arkansas Razorbacks for four seasons (1997-2000), where he picked up 487 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
After graduation, Stinson joined the Arkansas coaching staff as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant. He returned to Pine Bluff in 2003 as a junior high coach before joining the high school staff in 2006. Stinson was the offensive coordinator for the Zebras for three seasons before being named the head coach of Hall High School in Little Rock in 2011.
Stinson was in Little Rock for one season before returning once again to Pine Bluff, where he became the defensive coordinator, helping the Zebras win 6A state titles in 2014 and 2015. In 2019, Stinson succeeded Bobby Bolding as Pine Bluff's head coach.
Stinson stepped down from the Zebras in 2021 after going 10-19 in three seasons. He joined Marion's coaching staff in 2022 and helped the team reach the state playoffs in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach: Leroy Hood
BLYTHEVILLE
Previous coach: Gerrett Howard
New coach: Roderick Stinson
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DEWITT
Previous coach: Tommy Cody
New coach: Jason Hathcock
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach: Mark King
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach: Dom Mirocke
GREEN FOREST
Previous coach: Greg Tibbitt
New coach:
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach: Nick Palese
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach: Ashley Henley
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
LITTLE ROCK HALL
Previous coach: Jim Withrow
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach: Brad Bolding
OZARK
Previous coach: Jeremie Burns
New coach: Josh Watson
PARKVIEW
Previous coach: Brad Bolding
New coach: Bobby Bolding
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach: Tony Travis
SALEM
Previous coach: Josh Watson
New coach: Billy Webber
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach: Aaron Danenhauer
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
TWO RIVERS
Previous coach: Jonathan Ellis
New coach:
WEST FORK
Previous coach: Rodney Selph
New coach:
