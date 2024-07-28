Former Valley View baseball star Slade Caldwell signs with Arizona Diamondbacks
Former Valley View star Slade Caldwell won’t likely forget his experience. The 18-year-old recent high school graduate signed a lucrative bonus with the Arizona Diamondbacks and took batting practice on the field he hopes to be playing on as a Major Leaguer soon. He also met with Diamonbacks manager Torey Louvullo.
“I was very glad with the meeting [with Lovullo]," Caldwell reflected, "it gives me hope, and it gives me a determination to come out here and hopefully be here in the next couple years.”
Caldwell committed to Ole Miss as a freshman in high school and had already reported for summer school. However, Caldwell’s agent negotiated a deal he couldn’t refuse. Cladwell’s bonus he inked Saturday was for $3,087,000, $41,500 above slot value. The signing bonus is the richest MLB deal any Arkansan has signed. The Diamondbacks drafted Caldwell No. 29 earlier this month.
"It was very exciting; I took some time off and let my agent work. I had two good opportunities between school and here, and I finally came down to wanting to play pro baseball, and it was just really surreal," Caldwell told the media after signing.
“It was pretty tough for me, I have a pretty good connection over there at Ole Miss, with all the coaches and all the new teammates. Ultimately, I think I made the best decision coming to Arizona.”
At 5-9, 172 he fits in with a group of undersized Arizona outfielders. In high school the All-American used blazing speed to break state base-stealing records. “It brings me hope to see these guys out on the field playing in the World Series and everything. It gives me hope as a smaller guy to come out here and compete with everybody,” Caldwell said. “I can definitely hit the ball as hard as anybody else, I just think it’s working hard, and your work ethic really pushes you forward no matter what your size is.”
It was just a few months ago, Caldwell helped Valley View to the Class 5A state title. The squad was included in a handful of national polls thanks to their domination.
The next step for the former Blazer is to head to the Arizona Complex League and be evaluated.
Nate Olson I nate@scorebooklive.com I @ndosports