High School

Former Valley View baseball star Slade Caldwell signs with Arizona Diamondbacks

Caldwell had committed to Mississippi and was attending summer school on campus

Nate Olson

Former Valley View star baseball player Slade Caldwell met with the media today after signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Former Valley View star baseball player Slade Caldwell met with the media today after signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks. / SI Photo

Former Valley View star Slade Caldwell won’t likely forget his experience. The 18-year-old recent high school graduate signed a lucrative bonus with the Arizona Diamondbacks and took batting practice on the field he hopes to be playing on as a Major Leaguer soon. He also met with Diamonbacks manager Torey Louvullo.

“I was very glad with the meeting [with Lovullo]," Caldwell reflected, "it gives me hope, and it gives me a determination to come out here and hopefully be here in the next couple years.”

Caldwell committed to Ole Miss as a freshman in high school and had already reported for summer school. However, Caldwell’s agent negotiated a deal he couldn’t refuse. Cladwell’s bonus he inked Saturday was for $3,087,000, $41,500 above slot value. The signing bonus is the richest MLB deal any Arkansan has signed. The Diamondbacks drafted Caldwell No. 29 earlier this month.

"It was very exciting; I took some time off and let my agent work. I had two good opportunities between school and here, and I finally came down to wanting to play pro baseball, and it was just really surreal," Caldwell told the media after signing.

“It was pretty tough for me, I have a pretty good connection over there at Ole Miss, with all the coaches and all the new teammates. Ultimately, I think I made the best decision coming to Arizona.”

At 5-9, 172 he fits in with a group of undersized Arizona outfielders. In high school the All-American used blazing speed to break state base-stealing records. “It brings me hope to see these guys out on the field playing in the World Series and everything. It gives me hope as a smaller guy to come out here and compete with everybody,” Caldwell said. “I can definitely hit the ball as hard as anybody else, I just think it’s working hard, and your work ethic really pushes you forward no matter what your size is.”

It was just a few months ago, Caldwell helped Valley View to the Class 5A state title. The squad was included in a handful of national polls thanks to their domination.

The next step for the former Blazer is to head to the Arizona Complex League and be evaluated.

Nate Olson I nate@scorebooklive.com I @ndosports

Published
Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

Home/Arkansas