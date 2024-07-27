Diamondbacks Sign First Round Pick Slade Caldwell to Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed top draft pick, outfielder Slade Caldwell, to a deal. Caldwell signed for $3,087,000, $41,500 above slot value, per MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis. He becomes the 18th member of the D-backs' draft class to sign with the organization.
Caldwell has a locker at Chase Field, and took BP with the major league squad today before speaking to the media.
The young outfielder was Arizona's first pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, going 29th overall to the D-backs out of Valley View High School in Arkansas--the top draft prospect in the state.
He's got a high motor, able to cover plenty of ground and create chaos on the basepaths. He sports a 55-grade hit tool and 65-grade speed, and while he doesn't exactly come off as a power hitter, there's still a bit of pop in the bat.
After getting in some reps at the plate, Caldwell spoke to the media about his decision to sign with the organization, rather than play college ball at Ole Miss, where he had previously committed.
"It was very exciting, I took some time off and let my agent work. I had two good opportunities between school and here, and I finally came down to wanting to play pro baseball, and it was just really surreal," Caldwell said.
“It was pretty tough for me, I have a pretty good connection over there at Ole Miss, with all the coaches and all the new teammates," said the 18-year-old, "ultimately, I think I made the best decision coming to Arizona.”
Caldwell fits the D-backs archetype well, profiling as a left-handed hitting, 5-foot-9, 172-pound speedster with good instincts, excellent fielding and good contact-hitting ability.
His style and build are reminiscent of reigning Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll, and he'll join Arizona's horde of diminutive lefty outfield speedsters.
Caldwell noted how his build and style of play fit in with what the D-backs have seen out of many of their younger prospects, and feels encouraged to see players of his build and stature succeed and compete at the highest level.
“It brings me hope to see these guys out on the field playing in the World Series and everything. It gives me hope as a smaller guy to come out here and compete with everybody,” Caldwell said.
“I can definitely hit the ball as hard as anybody else, I just think it’s working hard, and your work ethic really pushes you forward no matter what your size is.”
Earlier, the young outfielder met one-on-one with manager Torey Lovullo. The skipper was impressed with Caldwell's maturity at only 18 years old.
"He handled himself unbelievably, very mature. You walk into a major league manager’s office, could be a little intimidating, but he looked me square in the eye, we had a good conversation,” Lovullo said.
“I was very glad with the meeting [with Lovullo]," Caldwell reflected, "it gives me hope, and it gives me a determination to come out here and hopefully be here in the next couple years.”
Caldwell said he expects to head out to the Arizona Complex League in the next few days, and spend a few months getting "settled" in the D-backs' farm system before being evaluated.
“To make sure that he continues to progress through the system is entirely up to what he does each and every day, and he accepted that challenge, he’s excited to go out and take some BP today, and we’re all excited to watch him go to work as well,” Lovullo said.