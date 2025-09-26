Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 11 Shiloh Christian at No. 3 Greenwood.
Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, September 26.
Eufaula at Muldrow - 6:00 PM
Roland at Okmulgee - 7:00 PM
Hugo at Heavener - 7:00 PM
Panama at Chouteau-Mazie - 7:00 PM
Spiro at Vian - 7:00 PM
Hilldale at Sallisaw - 7:00 PM
Mounds at Gore - 7:00 PM
Wewoka at Central - 7:00 PM
Talihina at Allen - 7:00 PM
Dover at Dardanelle - 7:00 PM
Prairie Grove at Green Forest - 7:00 PM
Rogers at Northside - 7:00 PM
Waldron at Ozark - 7:00 PM
Siloam Springs at Lake Hamilton - 7:00 PM
Russellville at Van Buren - 7:00 PM
West Fork at Charleston - 7:00 PM
Greenland at Lavaca - 7:00 PM
Booneville at Cedarville - 7:00 PM
Mountainburg at Conway Christian - 7:00 PM
Magazine at Bigelow - 7:00 PM
Southside at Mountain Home - 7:00 PM
Harrison at Alma - 7:00 PM
Gravette at Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Gentry at Elkins - 7:00 PM
Pea Ridge at Farmington - 7:00 PM
Stilwell at Poteau - 7:00 PM
Mount Ida at Westside - Johnson County - 7:00 PM
Paris at Danville - 7:00 PM
Shiloh Christian at Greenwood - 7:00 PM
Springdale at Rogers Heritage - 7:00 PM
Bentonville at Har-Ber - 7:00 PM
Clarksville at Vilonia - 7:00 PM
Lamar at Clinton - 7:00 PM
Pottsville at Mena - 7:00 PM
Mansfield at Hackett - 7:00 PM
Berryville at Huntsville - 7:00 PM
Fayetteville at Bentonville West - 7:00 PM
View all Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here