Lamar guard Benjamin Noonan voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/17/2025)

Lamar senior guard Benjamin Noonan was voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week for his performance in the Warriors' 81-64 win over Mansfield. 

He totaled 77% of the votes after finishing with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists against the Tigers.

Noonan and the Warriors are the No. 1 seed in this week's 3A-4 District Tournament and are idle until Thursday's semifinal round.

