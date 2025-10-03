Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including 11 games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features Little Rock Christian at No. 1 Bryant.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 3, 2025
England at Hazen - 7:00 PM
Conway Christian at Mount Ida - 7:00 PM
Lake Hamilton at Southside - 7:00 PM
Heber Springs at Mills University - 7:00 PM
Hamburg at Helena - 7:00 PM
Bigelow at Hector - 7:00 PM
Danville at Perryville - 7:00 PM
Mountain View at Atkins - 7:00 PM
Forrest City at Hall - 7:00 PM
Horatio at Prescott - 7:00 PM
Hope at Hot Springs - 7:00 PM
Two Rivers at Jessieville - 7:00 PM
Pine Bluff at Maumelle - 7:00 PM
Quitman at Melbourne - 7:00 PM
Ozark at Dover - 7:00 PM
Harmony Grove at Malvern - 7:00 PM
Warren at Monticello - 7:00 PM
Greenwood at Russellville - 7:00 PM
Watson Chapel at Searcy - 7:00 PM
Arkadelphia at Bauxite - 7:00 PM
Jacksonville at Robinson - 7:00 PM
Clarendon at Carlisle - 7:00 PM
Salem at Episcopal - 7:00 PM
Sylvan Hills at Benton - 7:00 PM
Dardanelle at Waldron - 7:00 PM
Central Arkansas Christian at Riverview - 7:00 PM
Harding Academy at Valley View - 7:00 PM
Little Rock Southwest at Cabot - 7:00 PM
Baptist Prep at Bearden - 7:00 PM
Arkansas at Camden Fairview - 7:00 PM
Parkers Chapel at Centerpoint - 7:00 PM
Fountain Lake at Nashville - 7:00 PM
Paragould at Batesville - 7:00 PM
Fouke at Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) - 7:00 PM
Pulaski Academy at Central - 7:00 PM
Poyen at Hampton - 7:00 PM
Drew Central at Fordyce - 7:00 PM
Vilonia at Pea Ridge - 7:00 PM
Conway at North Little Rock - 7:00 PM
Little Rock Christian Academy at Bryant - 7:00 PM
Stuttgart at Crossett - 7:00 PM
Yellville-Summit at Mayflower - 7:00 PM
East Poinsett County at McCrory - 7:00 PM
Lonoke at Bald Knob - 7:00 PM
Lakeside at Magnolia - 7:00 PM
Newport at Rivercrest - 7:00 PM
West Memphis at Catholic - 7:00 PM
Jonesboro at Sheridan - 7:00 PM
Magnet Cove at Glen Rose - 7:00 PM
Star City at DeWitt - 7:00 PM
Lakeside at McGehee - 7:00 PM
Alma at Morrilton - 7:00 PM
Greenbrier at Clarksville - 7:00 PM
Clinton at Pottsville - 7:00 PM
Mena at Lamar - 7:00 PM
Murfreesboro at Foreman - 7:00 PM
Gurdon at Lafayette County - 7:00 PM
Rison at Dumas - 7:00 PM
Lee at Des Arc - 7:00 PM
