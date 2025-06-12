Maumelle Promotes Jeremy Hall to Head Coach After Michael Shook’s Departure
Michael Shook Steps Down After Landmark Season
The previous head coach of the Maumelle Hornets, Michael Shook, left the program after the end of a successful 2024-25 campaign. Since then, the search for a new coach to replace the 5A Central Arkansas Coach of the Year commenced, but the Hornets did not have to look very far.
Jeremy Hall Promoted From Within the Program
It was announced yesterday evening that Jeremy Hall would be the new coach of the Maumelle Hornets. Hall was an assistant coach for the Hornets last season, helping them to a 27-7 overall record and a 15-1 record in the 5A Central. While he was on staff, Maumelle made it to the 5A Championship game, where they would ultimately lose by one point to the Benton Panthers.
Hall Brings Familiarity, Vision to the Hornets’ Future
Jeremy Hall had been on Michael Shook's staff since the 2021-22 season. Though Hall is coming in as a rookie head coach replacing a coach of 13 seasons, he has plenty of experience with the Maumelle fanbase and culture, looking to make them a 5A contender once again.