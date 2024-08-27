Meet the 2024 SBLive/SI Arkansas high school football preseason all-state team
For three years, SBLive Arkansas has honored the state’s top players with an all-class all-state team.
Actually, we pick three teams. It is one of the higher honors football players in Arkansas can receive since it includes all players in all classes – the elite.
As the season quickly approaches, we release our preseason all-state team. This is one team of players who excelled last season and have a chance to be the best when the dust settles on the 2024 season.
See the SBLive/High School on SI Arkansas High School Football All-State Team below.
*All stats are from 2023 season.*
OFFENSE
QB - Kane Archer, 6-1, 210, JR, Greenwood
195/266, 2,399 yds, 33 td, 103 car, 659 yds, 16 td
RB – Cam Settles, 6-0, 190, SR, LR Parkview
88 Car, 855 yds, 19 TD
RB - Trent Haygood, 5-10, 160, SR, Camden Fairview
2,354 all-purpose yds, 1,124 rushing, 847 receiving, 383 kor, 18 td
OL - Cairo Terry, 6-3, 240, SR, Bryant
87% grade
OL – Carius Curne, 6-5, 300, SR, Marion
4-star recruit, 350-lb bp, 4.8 speed
OL - Cody Taylor, 6-3, 290, JR, Greenwood
55 pancakes, 78% grade, 11 good efforts, 2 sacks allowed
OL – Evan Goodwin, 6-5, 300, JR, Pulaski Academy
4-star recruit, graded 82%, 10 knockdowns, 19 pancakes
OL - Josh Luallen, 6-3, 270, SR, Harding Academy
Four-year starter has helped Harding Academy win fourth state title in past five years while compiling over 5,000 yards on offense.
WR - Antonio Jordan, 6-4, 220 SR, Warren
59 receptions, 1,093 yards, 16 TDs
WR - Trenton Cooley, 5-10, 160, SR, Van Buren
86 rec, 1,222 yds, 311 kickoff return yds, 13 td
WR - Jaison DeLamar, 5-11, 210, SR, Fayetteville
89 rec, 1,438 yds, 17 td
ATH - Monterrio Elston, 5-9, 170, SR, LR Parkview
1,854 all-purpose yds (847 rushing, 887 receiving, 120 return), 22 td
P: Niko Martinovic 5-10, 150, SR, Bentonville
Ranked as the No. 99th punter in the nation and No. 1 in Arkansas by Kohl’s Kicking
K: Garrett Honeycutt, 5-10, 162, SR, Benton
Rated a 4.5-star prospect by Kohl's Kicking, he nailed a 44-yard field goal last fall and nearly half of his kickoffs were touchbacks.
DEFENSE
DL - Peyton Adams, 5-9, 270, SR, Pulaski Academy
79 tkl, 48 solo, 13 tfl, 13, sck, 1 fr, 1 blk fg
DL - Zaccheus Harris, 6-2, 220, JR, Nashville
62 tkl, 10 tfl, 23 sck, 13 qb hurries, 5 ff
DL – Hudson Ball, 6-2, 235, SR, Shiloh Christian
89 tkl, 14 scks (at Jenks, Okla.)
DL – Eli Hill, 6-1, 245, SR, Bryant
82 t, 39 tfl, 11. 5 scks, 6 QB hits, 19 hurries, 2 ff, Bp 345 lbs, sqt 600 lbs
LB - Cash Archer, 6-2, 220, SR, Greenwood
78 tkl, 29 tfl, 20 sck, 38 qb hur, 4 pd, 2 ff, 1 blk punt, 1 blk fg
LB - Walter Hicks, 6-0, 220, SR, Benton
104 tkl, 11 sck, 4 fr, 2 fr TD
LB – Jayden Dunlap, 6-2, 230, SR, Bigelow
142 tkl, 20 tfl
DB - Jacob Henry, 5-10, 170, JR, Joe T. Robinson
186 tkl, 3 tfl, 10 pbu, 1 ff, 1 fr, 2 int
DB – Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 200, SR, Bauxite
90 tkl
DB - Connor Frith, 6-0, 170, SR, Perryville
47 tkl, 16 solo, 12 int, fr, ff
DB - Omarion Robinson, 6-1, 190, SR, LR Parkview
52 tkl, 4 int
