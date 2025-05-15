Nettleton (Arkansas) hires Dominic Lincoln as head boys basketball coach
Nettleton has introduced its new boys basketball coach.
The Raiders introduced Dominic Lincoln as their newest coach after Aaron "Bubba" Deaton stepped down from the same position in April.
Lincoln was the head coach at Alma, where he led the Airedales to 40 wins the past two seasons, which included two 5A state playoff appearances.
Lincoln and Alma did not make it out of the first round of the 5A state tournament, while Nettleton advanced to the second round before losing to Catholic of Little Rock.
Lincoln is familiar with the talent Nettleton had last season, falling to the Raiders 56-34 in a November nonconference matchup. He told KAIT that he would never have thought he would "be there after that day," but "that was part of my decision once the opportunity presented itself. I was familiar with the players a little bit. ... Obviously, I saw the talent. And I just thought this is a good place for me and my family, a place I can continue to raise my family, continue to strive in my coaching profession."
Lincoln is a Crossett native and an Arkansas Tech alum. He was an assistant coach for the Bryant Hornets from 2014-18 before returning to his hometown and coaching the Crossett Eagles from 2018-21. He led the Eagles to their first winning season since the 2004-05 season.
