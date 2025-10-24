Video Shows Terry Rozier’s Subtle Move Before Allegedly Faking Injury for Gambling Ring
A resurfaced video of Terry Rozier is going viral on social media in the wake of the Rozier's alleged crimes of performance rigging and sharing inside information about NBA games while he was with the Hornets.
Rozier was arrested Thursday as part of an FBI investigation into an illegal sports gambling ring. Before a 2023 game between the Hornets and Pelicans, the ex-Hornets player allegedly "let others close to him know that he planned to leave the game early with a supposed injury," per New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch. Members of the mob-linked gambling ring then allegedly used that information to place more than $200,000 in wagers on Rozier's "under" statistics.
In the wake of Rozier's arrest, a video of the NBA veteran's on-court performance from that March '23 game has recirculated online.
Rozier played roughly nine minutes before coming out of the Hornets-Pelicans game due to what the team said was a sore right foot. The video, as shared by the New York Post, shows Rozier playing like normal in the early minutes of the contest. After Rozier scored his first points off a jumper, he trailed back on defense and could be seen bending down to briefly grab at his right foot.
Take a look at Rozier's subtle move below:
Rozier defended the Pelicans on the ensuing possession and played a few more minutes before his night was up and he exited the game due to his reported injury. He finished with five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Following his arrest on Thursday, Rozier has since been released from federal custody after reportedly putting up his $6 million Florida home up as collateral for his bond. He was additionally forced to surrender his passport.
Expect more details surrounding Rozier's case to be released in the coming days.