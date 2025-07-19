Hornets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League Semifinal
The second of two NBA Summer League Semifinals set to take place on Saturday is a showdown between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The two teams have dominated their opponents throughout the Summer League, and now we'll see which of these two young teams will advance to the NBA Summer League Final. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for today's game.
Hornets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +1.5 (-110)
- Thunder -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hornets +105
- Thunder -125
Total
- 186.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Hornets record: 4-0
- Thunder record: 4-0
Hornets vs. Thunder Key Players to Watch
Charlotte Hornets
Kon Knueppel: Kon Knueppel is having a fantastic Summer League for the Hornets, including his most recent game where he put up 19 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals while posting a +26 point differential while on the floor. Look for him to play a key role in tonight's semifinal.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Brooks Barnhizer: Brooks Barnhizer is coming off a game against the Pelicans where he put up 19 points and nine rebounds, along with one assist, one steal, and two blocks. He also had the highest point differential of all members of the Thunder at +18.
Hornets vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
I'm going to ride with the Hornets as small underdogs in this spot. They have proven they have one of the best young rosters in the NBA, and while the Thunder have some great young players competing in the Summer League as well, the Hornets' Summer League roster is deeper.
Kon Knueppel has shown he can be a game-changer in this tournament, and he may just end up being the best player on the floor tonight. In a largely unpredictable matchup, as the Summer League usually is, I'm going to back the team that has the most talented player.
Give me the point and a half with the Hornets in tonight's semifinal.
Pick: Hornets +1.5 (-110) via DraftKings
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.