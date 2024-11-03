Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings (11/3/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Arkansas Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Natural State remains Bryant then followed by Conway followed by Greenwood and Little Rock Parkview.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Arkansas' elite high school football teams, heading into Week 9 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Football Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings
1. Bryant (9-0)
Senior quarterback Jordan Walker has been arguably the state's top passer all season long, completing 83-of-136 passes for 1,682 yards, 28 touchdowns and two interceptions.
2. Conway (9-0)
Move over, the Wampus Cats are the state's second ranked team as they have yet to drop a game this season. Up next is a tilt against is a showdown with No. 1 Bryant. Get your popcorn ready.
3. Greenwood (9-0)
Nobody has played better under center in the state of Arkansas than Kane Archer of Greenwood. The quarterback has thrown for 2,708 yards, 43 touchdowns and one interception.
4. Little Rock Parkview (8-1)
Parkview's lone loss of the season is a 30-10 decision to No. 1 team in Bryant. The Patriots finishes up the season with Camden Fairview.
5. Pulaski Academy (7-2)
This Pulaski Academy team's only two losses have come against Bryant and Conway. Both of those clubs are ranked 1-2 in these rankings.
6. Benton (8-1)
The Panthers are averaging a cool 51.4 points per game through nine games played this season. Now Benton will gear up for a road date versus Marion.
7. Bentonville (6-3)
Since a Sep. 20th loss to Lee's Summit North, Bentonville has won six straight games.
8. Little Rock Christian (6-3)
We know the Warriors have three losses, but all of them have come up against teams ahead of them in these rankings I.E. Bryant, Conway and Shiloh Christian.
9. Mountain Home (8-1)
The Bombers ever since losing 37-13 to Shiloh Christian have responded with a four-game winning streak. Wins have come over Russellville, Siloam Springs, Lake Hamilton and Van Buren.
10. Little Rock Catholic (7-1)
The Rockets suffered their first loss of the season against a very good Benton team, 42-0. Catholic bounced back last week against Marion with a 23-14 victory.
11. Joe T. Robinson (8-1)
Tyson Bradden has done a nice job taking care of the football and producing plenty of points. The senior has thrown for over 1,300 yards and 19 touchdown passes this season.
12. Marion (7-2)
Marion drops down a few spots after falling to Little Rock Catholic, 23-14. They'll look to bounce back this week against No. 6 Benton.
13. Valley View (9-0)
Drew Gartman has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, scoring a team-high 19 rushing touchdowns along with 1,085 yards.
14. Elkins (9-0)
Another week and another Elks' win to remain undefeated. Elkins rolled to a 35-21 victory over Gravette last week.
15. Fayetteville (7-2)
The Bulldogs made it two wins in a row with a 42-0 trouncing of Rogers Heritage.
16. Hot Springs Lakeside (7-2)
We leave Hot Springs Lakeside right where they're at after a 28-12 loss to Parkview. The Rams will finish the regular season with Hot Springs.
17. Rogers (6-3)
Rogers bounced back from a loss to Fayetteville with a 70-42 defeat of Har-Ber last week.
18. Lake Hamilton (6-3)
Back to back losses to Greenwood and Mountain Home had us dropping Lake Hamilton down the ranks a bit. Lake Hamilton came up with a big win over Shiloh Christian last week.
19. Springdale (6-3)
The Bulldogs dropped their third game of the year in a loss to Bentonville. Springdale is another team we won't drop as they faced one of the state's top tier clubs.
20. Shiloh Christian (6-3)
Griffin Mason has proven himself as one of the state's top running backs this season, carrying the rock 213 times for 1,356 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns.
21. Farmington (8-1)
In one of the wildest games of the season the Cardinals pulled off a thrilling 78-75 victory over Morrilton a couple weeks ago.
22. Mills University Studies (9-0)
The Comets just keep winning and their latest victory was a 49-7 throttling of Central Arkansas Christian last week.
23. Arkadelphia (7-2)
The Badgers make their way back into the rankings after winning six straight games, including two shutouts. Only two losses have come to Camden Fairview and Lake Hamilton.
24. Bismarck (9-0)
The Lions pulling off a 33-29 upset win over Prescott last week vaults them into our rankings last week. Can Bismarck finish the season at 10-0?
25. Dardanelle (8-1)
With the Sand Lizards only loss of the season coming against No. 14-ranked Elkins, Dardanelle makes its debut in this week's rankings.
