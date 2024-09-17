Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings (9/17/2024)
It was an eventful week in Arkansas high school football. Bryant, which was No. 3 in the SBLive/High School on SI Power 25, knocked off No. 1 Little Rock Parkview to move back into a spot they have been accustomed to the past four years as they won five straight state titles.
There most likely was little argument on Bryant moving to No. 1, however, many will not be happy with Fayetteville staying at No. 2. Greenwood fans would like to see their Bulldogs there, but the reigning Class 7A state champions stay at No. 2 as they were idle. They will have to beat Texas (Texarkana, Texas) High this Friday to stay there.
Parkview drops to No. 4 and barring something unforeseen, won't be No. 1 again this season, but they remain the favorite in Class 5A and might not play a close game again this season.
We welcome Rogers and Elkins to the Top 25.
See this week's rankings below.
1. Bryant (3-0)
The Hornets move to No. 1 after a dominant 30-10 win over former No. 1 Little Rock Parkview. After a 52-42 victory over Benton, Bryant has been dominant thrashing one of the top teams in Missouri, Christian Brothers College, and then imposing their will on the Patriots. That’s an impressive nonconference performance and leaves no doubt that Bryant is the No. 1 team and the favorite to win the Class 7A state championship.
The defending Class 7A state champions were off last week and finish the nonconference slate with a home game against Texas High (Texarkana, Texas) Friday. The Tigers are 3-0 and have scored 50-plus points the past two games.
The Bulldogs had no problem disposing of three of the 7A-West’s mid-level members – Bentonville West, Fort Smith Northside and Springdale. They hung 70 on West and averaged more than 60 points in the three victories. A week off awaits, and then the 6A-West opener at Shiloh Christian.
The Patriots’ 27-game winning streak was snapped by Bryant Friday night. Last year, the Class 5A program and its Division I recruits were able to take the bigger and deeper Hornets into the fourth quarter. This year, Bryant’s physicality and depth was an issue in the second half with a majority of Parkview’s key players lining up on both sides. The Patriots drop three notches, but everything they want is in front of them – a 5A-South Conference championship and 5A state championship. They will be favored to win big the rest of the season.
5. Conway (3-0)
The Wampus Cats demolished 6A Marion, 49-7, in the nonconference finale Friday night. A blowout win over Bentonville Week 1 confirms the Wampus Cats are a state title contender with University of Arkansas commit Grayson Wilson at QB. Wilson went over 300 yards passing for the second straight week against Marion.
The Bruins’ nonconference schedule was challenging as they prepare for the rugged 7A-Central Conference slate. PA’s final win came at home against Louisiana prep power – West Monroe (67-47).
Bentonville very well could be 0-3 after playing at Lee’s Summit (Missouri) North (3-0) this week. The Tigers have played at one of the toughest teams in Oklahoma (Union) and Arkansas (Conway) and now travel to Missouri. No matter, the inexperienced Tigers will get better as the conference season kicks off.
8. Benton (1-1)
The Panthers had a week off after committing seven turnovers in a 52-42 loss in the opener against Bryant. They rebounded well by hammering hapless North Little Rock, 42-13 Friday night. They have a stiffer challenge this week at Harding Academy.
The Saints fell 38-14 to Lincoln Christian (Oklahoma) on the road Friday night. Because of the Tulsa-area school’s prestige, SC doesn’t drop in the rankings. They have a week off before playing host to Greenwood in their inaugural game in the 6A-West.
10. Fort Smith Southside (2-0)
The Mavericks rolled over 7A-Central cellar dweller Little Rock Central (45-14). The cushy nonconference schedule wraps up with Little Rock Southwest this week.
11. Marion (2-1)
The Patriots endured a 49-7 loss to Class 7A Conway, which there is no shame in. Marion has established itself as a 6A contender and will have a week to lick its wounds to get ready for league play.
The sour taste of an uncharacteristic 30-point loss to Marion in the opener was washed away with a 53-21 win against Central Arkansas Christian. Another challenge awaits next week as 6A heavyweight Benton comes to First Security Stadium.
13. Little Rock Christian (2-1)
After a 44-40 loss to Shiloh Christian, the Warriors got the week off. They will be heavily favored in their home tilt against winless West Memphis this week.
14. Cabot (1-2)
The Panthers lost 49-10 at Ruston, La., on Friday. They’ve played a tough nonconference game with Fayetteville to open and finishing with Ruston. They have a week off to prepare for the 7A-Central opener against Little Rock Christian.
The Wolverines pushed Muskogee, Okla., the defending Class 6A Division II champions, to the brink losing 49-48 on the road. That was the second state champion they have played as they lost 70-35 to defending Arkansas 6A champion Greenwood in the opener. The schedule doesn’t get easier as West plays at Fayetteville to open the 7A-West Conference season after a week off.
The Bombers were off this week and finish the nonconference season with a home game against Rolla, Mo., this week.
The Wolves finish the nonconference slate with back-to-back wins as they ran away from Class 4A Arkadelphia, 49-35, Friday night. Lake Hamilton has the week off and play at Siloam Springs to open 6A-West Conference play.
18. Little Rock Catholic (2-0)
The Rockets slammed Nolan (Texas) Catholic 41-7 Saturday at The Ford Center (The Dallas Cowboys practice facility) in Frisco, Texas as a part of the Catholic Bowl IV. The Rockets look to stay undefeated Friday night as they host struggling North Little Rock.
The Senators pick up a quality win by holding off 5A upstart Hot Springs Lakeside, 24-19, at home. They open the 5A-Central Conference season after a bye week against Watson Chapel.
The Blazers had to re-load with key players missing, and they have. Drew Gartman moved from wide receiver to QB, and the offense has responded by scoring 40 or more points in the first two games, and then pummeling Class 6A West Memphis 35-6 Friday night.
21. Maumelle (2-1)
Maumelle bounced back from a tough home loss to Little Rock Parkview but ran past Vilonia, 32-21, on the road. The Hornets open the 5A-Central Conference season at Beebe on Sept. 27.
22. Rogers (2-1)
It looked like the Mounties may be down after losing many from last year’s standout squad. However, Rogers may contend for a second or third playoff spot in the West and move up this ranking after making its debut. A close road loss at Oklahoma power Muskogee and blowout of Sheridan last week moves the Mounties into the rankings.
23. Hot Springs Lakeside (2-1)
The Rams fell a little short at Joe T. Robinson, but the nonconference season has been a success for second-year head coach Garren Rockwell. Now, the Rams hope to stay in the upper echelon of the 5A-South Conference and make another deep playoff run.
24. Elkins (3-0)
The Elks routed Warren at Arkansas Tech University Friday night to stay undefeated in the nonconference slate. Elkins may have an even better team than last year as it has plugged in new players to replace its offensive stars, and its defense is domiant as expected as many of last year’s players return.
25. Prescott (2-0)
The Curley Wolves were off this week and will be heavily favored against rival Hope this week.