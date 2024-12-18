Vote: Arkansas high school quarterback of the year (12/17/2024)
After another exciting season of football here in the state of Arkansas, it is time to see who were the best high school quarterbacks this season. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight quarterbacks to be voted on for the quarterback of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season from the quarterback position.
Here are the nominees. Voting concludes Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Brandon Cobb, Pulaski Academy
Just like the running back play in the state, Arkansas produced some outstanding high school quarterbacks this season. Cobb was 357/564 passing for 4,245 yards and 48 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions this season. He completed 63 percent of his passes and averaged almost 12 yards per completion. He is also a threat running the ball. He rushed the ball 165 times for 898 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 5.4 yards per rush, and rushed over 100 yards in four games this season.
Kane Archer, Greenwood
Archer, who is a composite three-star recruit, completed 247 passes on 303 attempts this season. That comes out to an 81.5 percent completion percentage, and he passed for 3,880 yards and 57 touchdowns this season with only two interceptions. He also averaged almost 16 yards per completion which shows how accurate of a passer he is. Lastly, he rushed for 795 yards and 10 touchdowns on 81 carries.
Dax McMellon, Sheridan
The junior was 273/454 with 3,635 yards and 35 touchdowns this season. His completion percentage was 60 percent, and he averaged 13.3 yards per completion. He showed his aggressiveness as a passer which is something you like to see out of a quarterback.
John Thompson, Bentonville West
The junior was one of the bright spots on a team that struggled this season. However, he showed the ability that he can lead his team to great things next season. He was 249/413 for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns with only 10 interceptions this season. He averaged just over 60 percent with his completion percentage, and he averaged 12.6 yards per completion. Thompson also showed that he is a capable runner by rushing for 435 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.
Owen Miller, Harding Academy
The senior quarterback was 224/321 with 2,877 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. He threw only six interceptions, and he completed almost 70 percent of his passes. Miller is also a capable runner. He rushed for 638 yards and 11 touchdowns this year while averaging five yards per carry.
Slade Norwood, Greenland
The sophomore stepped up into a big role this season as the signal caller for the Pirates. He was 173/298 for 2,830 yards with 35 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He averaged 16.4 yards per completion, and he completed 58 percent of his passes.
Wally Wolcott, Lakeside
Wolcott is another junior who had a spectacular season. He was 157/234 passing the football with 2,554 yards and 32 touchdowns. He completed 67 percent of his passes, and he threw only five interceptions. He also got one rushing touchdown this season in the win over De Queen.
Cavonta Washington, Rivercrest
The senior quarterback completed 152 passes on 235 attempts for 2,529 yards with 34 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also completed just under 65 percent of his passes this season. His running game was also superb this season. Washington rushed for 932 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry.