Vote: Arkansas high school wide receiver of the year (12/16/24)
After another exciting season of football here in the state of Arkansas, it is time to see who were the best wide receivers this season. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight wide receivers to be voted on for the wide receiver of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season from the wide receiver position.
Here are the nominations. Voting ends Dec. 31, at 11:59 p.m.
Grant Karnes, Greenwood
Karnes was a part of the electric passing attack that the Bulldogs showcased this season. He caught 80 passes for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He averaged 16 yards per reception, and Karnes had seven games where he had at least 100 receiving yards.
Champ Davis, Greenwood
Davis was the other receiver for the Bulldogs who had a stellar year at the wideout position. He caught 85 passes for 1,269 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had six games where he recorded at least 100 receiving yards, and he averaged just shy of 15 yards per reception.
Payton Sterritt, Sheridan
Sterritt proved to be one of the top receivers in the state this season by catching 91 passes. He gained 1,252 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The senior averaged almost 14 yards per reception, and he had eight games where he gained over 100 yards.
Trent Haygood, Camden Fairview
The senior athlete had a fantastic season catching and running the football. He rushed the ball 82 times for 862 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also was difficult to bring down as he averaged a first down running the football. As a receiver, he caught 63 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also knew how to create separation by averaging 17 yards per reception.
Trenton Cooley, Van Buren
Cooley is another receiver on this list who gained over 1,000 receiving yards. He caught 67 passes for 1,084 yards with 11 touchdowns this season. He averaged 16 yards per reception including two games where he averaged over 30 yards per reception.
Endy McGalliard, Harding Academy
McGalliard stepped up as one of the main targets for Harding Academy this season. He caught 76 passes for 1,033 yards and six touchdowns this season. He averaged almost 14 yards per reception, and he had four games where he had over 100 yards receiving.
William Svoboda, Pulaski Academy
The junior receiver caught 87 passes for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. His average per reception came out to 11.8 yards. He had two games with double digit receptions, and he had four games with over 100 receiving yards.
Buddah Harris, Rivercrest
Harris is the last person on this list, and like everyone else before him, he also had at least 1,000 receiving yards this season. He caught 51 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per reception which shows his great route running ability. He also played sparingly on defense, but when he was in there, he made some big plays. He recorded 12 tackles, four pass deflections and one interception which he took back for a 41-yard touchdown return.