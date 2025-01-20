Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/20/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email kyle@naturalstatesports.com.
—
Emma Akins, Mountain View
The junior was one assist shy of a triple-double, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds in Mountain View's 65-35 win over Bergman. She pulled down 14 rebounds against Melbourne in the early-week game.
Emerie Bohanon, Conway
The Central Arkansas signee went off in Friday's nonconference win over Link (Mo.) Academy, scoring 30 points, including seven three-pointers.
Syniah Coachman, Fayetteville
The sophomore averaged 19.3 points in three games (including wins over No. 3 Springdale Har-Ber), and she finished with a double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds) in a loss to Fort Smith Northside.
Caroline Dean, Nashville
The senior scored 30 points in Nashville's 68-53 win over De Queen — a game between two of Class 4A's top teams.
Erianna Gooden, Fort Smith Northside
The University of Colorado signee put up 26 points in Northside's 77-65 win over Fayetteville.
Journey Jefferson, Earle
The sophomore scored 29 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career in Earle's 75-64 win over Marked Tree.
E'Marriha Johnson, Greene County Tech
The junior compiled another double-double, 29 points and 11 rebounds, in GCT's 65-29 win over Searcy.
Quinn Johnson, Izard County
The senior scored 28 points in ICC's nonconference 60-50 win over Southside (Batesville), and she was named the MVP of the George Kell Classic Tournament.
Simya Magsby, eStem
The sophomore compiled a double-double, 14 points and 23 rebounds, in eStem's 52-38 win over Mills.
Laney Marsh, Episcopal
Despite the Wildcats suffering two losses, the junior had a big week, averaging 24.5 points in those contests, including a double-double, 25 points and 12 rebounds, in Tuesday's matchup against Pangburn.
Easton McCollough, Farmington
The freshman sensation scored 24 points, including 21 in the first half, in Farmington's 63-28 win over Harrison, and she followed with a 16-point performance in a 86-62 win over Greenwood.
Emily McCutcheon, Cedarville
The freshman scored 25 points and went 7 of 8 from three-point range in Cedarville's 50-35 win over Lavaca.
Kaycee McCumber, Farmington
The senior went off in Farmington's 86-62 road win over Greenwood, compiling a double-double with 22 points and 21 rebounds. She finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in Tuesday's win over Harrison.
AJ McDonald, Van Buren
The junior compiled a double-double, 24 points and 12 rebounds, in Van Buren's 53-38 win over Russellville.
Sadie Meyer, Highland
The junior scored 28 points in Highland's 57-46 win over Blytheville.
Ke'Asia Pearson, Magnolia
The junior put on a big performance in a losing effort by three points to Arkadelphia, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Kyah Simmons, Wonderview
The sophomore had 26 points in Wonderview's 63-27 win over Guy-Perkins.
Kassidi Smith, Forrest City
The freshman compiled a double-double, 18 points and 20 rebounds, in Forrest City's 50-49 loss to Southside (Batesville).
Makenzie Stites, Pea Ridge
The junior filled up the stat sheet in Pea Ridge's 68-46 win over Prairie Grove, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and seven assists.
Kaylee Ward, Mansfield
The junior finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in Mansfield's 47-29 win over Lavaca.
