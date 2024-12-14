Box score, Grant Union High School 35, Oxnard Pacifica 28: CIF State 2-AA State Bowl championship
MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA — It’s just they way the Grant Union High School football team drew it up.
The Pacers, who won their last four games by single digits, three consecutive via last-minute drives, did it again, 35-28, over a very game Oxnard Pacifica squad for the state’s top prize, a CIF State Division 2-AA championship Friday at Saddleback College.
Quarterback Luke Alexander, one of the few seniors on a very young team, led a 6-play, 72-yard drive in the fina 3 minutes, 54 seconds, capped with a 18-yard touchdown strike to sophomore Kobe Shabazz with 22 seconds remaining.
It was the second state title in three years for the Pacers (12-3), who lost in last year’s title game to La Serena-Whittier 21-19 when Alexander was knocked out at halftime with a concussion.
On Friday he was brilliant when the Pacers needed it most, completing five passes on the final drive and finishing 22 of 43 for 303 yards and three touchdowns.
The other touchdowns were 9 yards to Brandon Lambert and 26-yards to another sophomore Zo Edward’s. A 36-yard pick 6 from Gary Tia led Grant to a 28-7 halftime lead.
Pacifica (11-5) came roaring back in the second half, scoring three straight touchdowns, all on passes from Dominic Duran (23 of 35, 293 yards) to Alijah Royster (eight catches, 112 yards.), the final one on a 16-yard strike with 3:54 remaining. That capped an impressive 13-play 80-yard drive.
But Alexander and Shabazz stole the show at the end, giving the Pacers their third state title overall.
After the game during a trophy ceremony, the teams got chippy, a Pacifica player threw a water bottle that struck and Grant coach, when police rushed without further incident. Both teams went to separate parts of the stadium.
Grant eventually was able to raise their trophy and take team pictures.
GRANT 35, PACIFICA 28
Grant
Pacifica
First downs
24
20
Rushes-yards
21-108
32-81
Passing yards
303
293
Passes-comp-att-int
22-43-0
23-35-1
Total offense-plays-yards
64-411
67-374
Fumble return yards
0-0
0-0
Punt returns yards
2-1
0-0
Kickoff return yards
2-35
6-113
Interception return yards
1-36
0-0
Punts (number-avg)
3-33.3
4-36.8
Fumbles-lost
0-0
1-0
Penalties-yards
10-67
6-69
Possession time
29:13
18:00
Third-down conversion
5-11
6-13
Fourth-down conversion
1 of 2
2 of 3
Red zone scores-chances
3-4
3-3
RUSHING
GRANT: Tyson Griffin 12-71, Brandon Lambert 8-38, Deangelo Knight 1-(-1)
PACIFICA: Isaiah Phelps 22-85, Alijay Royster 2-8, Dominic Duran 8-(-12).
PASSING
GRANT: Luke Alexander 22-43-0-303
PACIFICA: Dominic Duran 23-35-1-293
RECEIVING
GRANT: Tyson Griffin 7-81, Koby Shabazz 6-108, Zo Edwards 3-62, Knight 2-22
PACIFICA: Alijah Royster 8-112, Savion Taylor 6-91, Isaiah Dillon 6-60, Jadiel Santos 2-28
TACKLES
GRANT: Jeremiah Tuiileila 9, Gary Tia 7, Isaiah Stephen 5, Koby Shabazz 5
PACIFICA: Nick Lavizzo 12, Isaiah Phelps 6, Alepata Aina 4, Adrian Montelong 3
SCORING PLAYS
FIRST QUARTER
P — Royseter 7 run (Magana kick)
G — Lambert 9 pass from Alexander (Romero kick)
SECOND QUARTER
G — Edwards 26 pass from Alexander (Romero kick)
G — Tia 36 interception return (Romero kick)
G - Lambert 6 run (Romero kick)
THIRD QUARTER
P — Royster 5 pass from Duran (Magana kick)
P — Royster 36 pass from Duran (Magana kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
P — Royster 16 pass from Duran (Magana kick)
G — Shabazz 18 pass from Alexander (Romero kick)