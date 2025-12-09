Tyrese Haliburton Lands TV Job Amid Recovery From Torn Achilles
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is taking on a new role as he continues to recover from a torn achilles he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Haliburton, who will miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season, will be joining NBA on Prime’s postgame show NBA Nightcap as a player contributor. Haliburton is set to make five appearances on the show, and will join the crew featuring Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Udonis Haslem and host Taylor Rooks.
Haliburton will be talking about games, the NBA and the season in his appearances. He is especially excited to join NBA on Prime since he feels the commentary is less overly critical of players.
“I think just being able to talk about the game with people, and not always having to be so critical of players, but just how we can talk about the game and put today’s players in the right limelight. I think it is important,” Haliburton told The Athletic.
Haliburton added, “I think for a fan who just turns on the game and is more of a casual fan, the talking heads are important to them. This is what they’re seeing on television. And I think that sometimes our game can get so critical, and it can be so narrative-based. That’s something we talked about during the (NBA) Finals, right? It was so refreshing, I think, for our game to see the Pacers versus the Thunder because it was less about narratives of ‘Where does this put his legacy?’ and more about how the Pacers are attacking the Thunder and how the Thunder’s defense is.”
Haliburton is set to make his first appearance on Tuesday Dec. 9 following the NBA Cup quarterfinal games between the Magic and Heat and the Knicks and Raptors.