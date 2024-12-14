California CIF State high school football championship scoreboard (Dec. 13-14)
It's the final weekend of the high school football in California, and it will be capped with 15 teams being crowned CIF State champions.
The marquee matchup of the weekend will take place Saturday night when Mater Dei and De La Salle play in the CIF State Open Division final in a battle of unbeatens at Saddleback College at 8 p.m.
Until then, 14 other CIF State finals will be played on Friday and Saturday at three different locations. Below is a live scoreboard of all the scores from the weekend's state championships.
FRIDAY
DIVISION 1-AA: Pittsburg vs Lincoln, at Saddleback College, 8 p.m.
DIVISION 2-AA: Sacramento Grant 35, Oxnard Pacifica 28: Pacifica's Alijah Royster had four touchdowns in the Triton's comeback effort that fell just short when Grant Koby Shabazz broke a 28-28 tie with an 18-yard TD catch with 22 seconds left.
DIVISION 3-AA: Amador Valley vs. Frontier, at Long Beach CC, 8 p.m.
DIVISION 4-AA: St. Vincent de Paul 25, Highland 23: The Mustangs become the first two-time state champions in Sonoma County history, according to The Press Democrat. Gabe Casanovas ran for 162 yards on 19 carries for St. Vincent while adding 106 yards passing and two TDs. Running back Mason Caturegli added 21 carries for 136 yards and two TDs (one receiving).
DIVISION 5-AA: Carmel vs. El Capitan, Fullerton High, 8 p.m.
DIVISION 6-AA: Arcata vs. Portola, Fullerton High, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 7-AA: Moreau Catholic 42, Lindsay 8: Moreau Catholic wins first-ever CIF State crown.
SATURDAY
OPEN: Mater Dei vs. De La Salle, at Saddleback College, 8 p.m.
DIVISION 1-A: Fresno Central vs. Edison, at Saddleback College, 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2-A: Lincoln Twelve Bridges vs. Palos Verdes, Saddleback College, 11:30 a.m.
DIVISION 3-A: Fairfield Vanden vs. Rio Hondo Prep, Long Beach CC, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4-A: Sonora vs. St. Pius X, Long Beach CC, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 5-A: American Canyon vs. Palmdale, Long Beach CC, 11 a.m.
DIVISION 6-A: Summerville vs. Monte Vista, Fullerton High, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 7-A: Balboa vs. Whittier Pioneer, Fullerton High, 11 a.m.
