Myles Turner Had Very Cheeky Reaction to Pacers' Tribute Video in Return to Indiana
Although a Bucks-Pacers game is always a little spicy, Monday night's contest had the added element of being former Indiana center Myles Turner's first night back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after leaving the Pacers and joining the Bucks in free agency.
Turner's future with Indy always felt a bit up in the air. Even so, it's clear he upset fans by both walking on his own and signing with a staunch rival in Milwaukee.
Case in point: the boos that could be heard during Turner's tribute video on Monday night, to which the center had a ... cheeky reaction of his own.
In a video of Turner captured during the tribute portion, the center can be seen miming what seems to be the closing of a book before winking then perhaps sarcastically waving at the fans while boos (and some cheers) fill the arena.
Definitely some sass to kick things off! And you know what? Fair enough.
Watch that below:
To make this better for Turner, Milwaukee would later walk away with a 117-115 win, improving to 5-2 on the season thanks to a buzzer beater from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Pacers, meanwhile, fell to 1-6. Turner himself had nine points, seven rebounds and one assist.