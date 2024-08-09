2024 California high school football schedules released: Annual Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco showdown October 25
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 California high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming CIF season.
The season officially begins on Friday, August 23, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 CIF State Championship Bowl Games taking place December 13-14.
2024 California high school football schedules for all teams in every CIF classification are available on SBLive California, where you can also find live California high school football scores, season previews and predictions, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 California CIF high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 CIF high school football season schedule:
- July 29: First official day of practice for teams with a bye
- August 5: First official day of practice for teams without a bye
- August 23: First contests (bye teams)
- August 30: First contest (no bye teams)
- November 8: CIF Southern Section first round
- November 15: CIF Southern Section second round
- November 22: CIF Southern Section semifinals
- November 29-30: CIF Southern Section finals
- December 6-7: CIF State Southern Regionals
- December 13-14: CIF State Championship Bowl Games
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? Why not start with the top five teams in California's toughest division:
CIF Southern Section preseason Top 25 countdown, No. 5-1
The annual showdown between rivals Mater Dei and St. John Bosco will be played on October 25.
Mater Dei will begin the season as the top-ranked team in the country. The Monarchs host No. 2 Bishop Gorman on September 6.
Bragging rights are always on the line when the top two teams in the nation face off, but expect the Gaels to enter that matchup with a little extra motivation after Mater Dei head coach Frank McManus called them out after winning the 2023 CIF-SS Division I title last year:
Want more California high school football coverage? We've got you covered:
- SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason rankings: Mater Dei starts 2024 season No. 1 in the country
- California's Top 50 high school running backs to watch in 2024
- CIF Southern Section sets TV games for high school football first five weeks
Visit High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports