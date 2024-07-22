CIF Southern Section sets TV games for high school football first three weeks
The CIF Southern Section has set the television schedule for the first three weeks of high school football Friday nights on Bally Sports and NFHS Network.
All kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.
Everything starts August 23 - also known as Week 0 - when Murrieta Valley takes on Rancho Cucamonga. Stanford-bound quarterback Bear Bachmeier is sure to impress viewers as he enters his senior campaign after throwing for 2,613 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior. He also ran for seven scores.
Week 1 will see a heavyweight matchup between Santa Margarita at Corona Centennial on Aug. 30. Centennial quarterback Husan Longstreet, a Texas A&M commit, will look to keep the Eagles' stacked linebacking core on its heels with Matt Logan's up-tempo offense.
Week 2's game could be drummed up as the nation's game of the year when Las Vegas Bishop Gorman comes to Southern California to take on Mater Dei at the Santa Ana Bowl. The Sept. 6 tilt will be long awaited after former Mater Dei coach Frank McManus called out Gorman from the championship podium at the LA Memorial Coliseum after the Monarchs defeated St. John Bosco in the 2023 Division 1 final.
Cooper Perkins (play-by-play) and Tony Moskal (analyst) will be on the call for the 2024 season, and the broadcasts will include brief pregame, halftime and postgame analysis. Halftimes will include a segment with SBLive's Tarek Fattal and LA36's Randy Rosenbloom where the two debate various topics surrounding high school sports.
