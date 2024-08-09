California high school football: CIF Southern Section preseason Top 25 countdown, No. 5-1
August is here. That mean's high school football is here, too.
The CIF Southern Section's season officially kicks off Aug. 22-24, better known as Week 0, which will be headlined by Thursday night's matchup between defending Division 1 champions Mater Dei and Corona Centennial at the Santa Ana Bowl.
But before the ball is kicked off, a tackle is made, or a ball is thrown, SBLive will be counting down the Preseason Top 25 rankings in the CIF Southern Section.
TOP 25 COUNTDOWN: No. 25-20 | No. 19-15 | No. 14-10 | No. 9-6
The top players by position have already been released, see who the best players in SoCal are below:
- TOP QBs TO WATCH
- TOP DBs TO WATCH
- TOP WRs to WATCH
- TOP RBs TO WATCH
- TOP OLs TO WATCH
- TOP LBs TO WATCH
- TOP DLs TO WATCH
PRESEASON TOP 25 COUNTDOWN: No. 5-1
(SBLive sent football questionnaires to coaches/programs across Southern California. The information below reflects information presented back to SBLive on those questionnaires.)
No. 5: Sierra Canyon
Top offensive returners: Wyatt Becker, QB, Sr.; Dane Dunn, RB, Sr.; Ashdon Wnetzrak, OL, Sr.; Seifanga Langhi, OL, Sr.; Jaxson Stokes, ATH, So.; Dallas Jones, RB, Jr.
Top defensive returners: Richie Wesley, DE, So.; Jae'on Young, DB, Sr.; Madden Riordan, DB, Jr.; Havon Finney, DB, So.; Mikhal Johnson, DL, Jr.
Notable newcomers: Jaden Nickens, WR, Sr. (Oklahoma); Massiah Mingo, WR, Jr. (Desert Pines); Ronen Zamorano, LB, Jr.; Myles Baker, DB, So. (Bishop Gorman)
Coach Jon Ellinghouse says: "This team has the potential to be one of our best. We are deeper than we have ever been. Our defense will lead this team, and I think we can end up being dangerous on offense. We also have the toughest schedule ever. Excited to get on the field."
Analysis: Sierra Canyon broke through to the Division 1 playoffs last season, which was the first time in program history. The Trailblazers reached the semifinals and lost to Mater Dei. Ellinghouse has the best returning QB he's ever had, a veteran running back, and a super-talented defensive line and secondary. Sierra Canyon vs. Gardena Serra on Nov. 1 is likely to determine the Mission League champion.
No. 4: Mission Viejo
Top offensive returners: Luke Fahey, QB, Jr.; Draiden Trudeau, QB, Sr.; Hinesward Lilomaiava, RB, Sr.; Vance Spafford, WR, Jr.; Phillip Bell, WR, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Jaden Williams, DE, Sr.; Zachary Foeldi, DB, Jr.; Jeron Jones, DB, Jr.; JD Hill, DL, Jr.
Notable newcomers: -
Coach Chad Johnson says: -
Analysis: The passing attack was on display at the Battle at the Beach over the summer. The Diablos are defending CIF-SS Division 2 and CIF State Division 1-AA champions with a crop of big-time returners. Mission Viejo is set for the Division 1 playoffs in 2024.
No. 3: St. John Bosco
Top offensive returners: Madden Williams, WR, Jr.; Daniel Odom, WR, Jr.; Jeremy Lenore, RB, Sr.; Matthew Perdue, OL, Sr.; Adrian Tavui, OL, Jr.; Matai Fuiava, QB, Jr.; Austin Zebrowski, TE, Sr.
Top defensive returners: Joshua Holland, DB, Jr.; Epi Sitanili, DL, Sr.; Matthew Muasau, LB, Jr.; Jacob Holmes, DB, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Koa Malau'ulu, QB, Fr.; Carson Clark, WR, Jr. (Los Alamitos); Kaden Franco, OL, So. (Servite); Troy Taavao, OL, Jr. (Cathedral); Roman Paseka, DL, Jr. (San Juan Hills)
Coach Jason Negro says: "This mindset has been a cornerstone of our consistency over the past 12 years or so. We hope to challenge for a Trinity League, CIF-Division 1, CIF-State Open Division, and mythical National Championship each and every year."
Analysis: Negro says the coaching staff from last year's squad is still intact and returning, which he believes is huge in building continuity into 2024. Most rankings and polls will have St. John Bosco at No. 2 behind Mater Dei, but the unproven and untested status of a new quarterback will be something to watch this season - especially early.
No. 2: Corona Centennial
Top offensive returners: Husan Longstreet, QB, Sr.; Cory Butler, WR, Sr.; Tavian McNair, WR, Sr.; Noah Westbrook, WR, Sr.; Drew Hill, OL, Sr.; Daniel Shipp, OL, Sr.; Ikbahl Kassim, OL, Sr.
Top defensive returners: LaRue Zamorano, DB, Sr.; Cade Paterson, LB, Sr.; Charles Castille, DB, Sr.; JD McKinley, DE, Jr.; Ben Tameifuna, DL, Jr.
Notable newcomers: Elijah Riley, DE, Sr. (Orange); Kuron Jabari, DB, Sr. (Chaparral); Kingston Nombrado. DL. Sr. (St. John Bosco); Boogie Williams, DB, Jr. (Mater Dei)
Coach Matt Logan says: "Our expectation is to play fast and physical football. We want to showcase how we outwork teams throughout the game. Our expectation is to compete for an Open Division State Championship."
Analysis: The Huskies have a 5-star QB at the controls, a number of returning Division I commits on the offensive line, a bevy of standout wideouts at Longstreet's disposal in that nearly-unstoppable high-pace offense, and the addition of impact transfers makes Centennial a real threat to make noise. Don't be surprised if Centennial is playing for a Division 1CIF Southern Section title in November.
No. 1: Mater Dei
Top offensive returners: Jordon Davison, RB, Sr.; Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, WR, Jr.; Marcus Harris, WR, Sr.; Sioni Toni, Mater Dei, OL, Sr.;
Top defensive returners: Nasir Wyatt, DE, Sr.; Chuck McDonald, DB, Sr.; Darius Dixon, DB, Sr.; Semi Taulanga, DL, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Chris Henry Jr, WR, Jr. (Ohio); Dash Beierly, QB, Sr. (Chaparral); Kodi Greene, OL, Jr. (Eastside Catholic)
Coach Raul Lara says: "We will be physical, and everyone will do their part."
Analysis: A new era in Santa Ana, again. Frank McManus is out after one year, so in steps disciplinarian, Raul Lara. The Monarchs are loaded, as usual, and have a CIF-SS Division 1 title and CIF State Open Division crown to defend. Mater Dei will only play nine games this season.
In case you missed it ...
TOP 25 COUNTDOWN: No. 25-20 | No. 19-15 | No. 14-10 | No. 9-6