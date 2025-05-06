Aaron Gordon's high school coach revels in former Mitty star's resolve, heroics
The high school boys basketball coach of Aaron Gordon continues to exalt, erupt, ignore — his phone anyway — and enjoy.
Tim Kennedy, a former college player who would play Gordon one-on-one before or after practice, now has three teen-age kids and all gather around the TV to watch the former Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) star work his magic in the NBA.
And what a magical nine days it has been for the 6-foot-8 power forward for the Denver Nuggets.
On April 26, he slammed home the game-winner by milliseconds in a 101-99 turnaround win over the Clippers at the Intuit Dome and Monday he backed it up with three-pointer with two seconds left, lifting the Nuggets to an improbable 121-119 Western Conference semifinal comeback victory at top-seed Oklahoma City.
It capped a 22-point, 14-rebound, plus-16 outing for the 11-year pro out of the University of Arizona, who was the Cal-Hi Sport Player of the Year in 2013 for the Monarchs.
Though the high point of the high-fliers NBA career was winning an NBA title for the Nuggets in 2023, with a new confident long- and short-range shooting stroke and Mr. Clutch stigma, he certainly seems to be ascending even higher among the professional ranks.
“He’s the soul of our team,” Denver coach David Adelman told reporters of Gordan after Monday’s win.
To hear that and watch it causes Kennedy to pinch himself at times. He takes no credit, pointing instead to Gordon's family and inner strength.
“It’s surreal to watch one of the players you coached play at the highest level and icing on the cake when they accomplish the greatest feat — winning an NBA championship,” Kennedy said Tuesday morning. “But to see those things and watch the last couple weeks with that iconic dunk to win the game and then hear an NBA coach say he is the soul of your team is extra special.”
Gordon, the youngest of three and son of college two-sport athlete Ed Gordon, always possessed elite athleticism but combined it with a high on-and-off the court IQ, a fierce competitive edge and workmanlike nature that made him beloved by teammates.
“He’s always made the winning plays, diving for loose balls, making the big defensive stop, grabbing the big rebound. Boxing out,” Kennedy said. “He’s always found a way to win.”
Family first
Over his last three years in high school they won 91 games and lost 11, while taking two state titles and losing once in the finals, his last high school game to Stanley Johnson and Mater Dei at Arco Arena, the Sacramento Kings’ old arena.
After a year at Arizona, his game translated easily to the NBA, where his most famous individual spotlight was losing twice in the NBA dunk finals, when many people thought he won.
But Gordon was always much more than a dunker, he was a thinker — he worked with mental skills coach Graham Betchart to develop a sports psychology app Lucid — a giver, an actor and a rapper.
“Aaron has always been way more than a basketball player,” Kennedy said. “Family has always come first.”
His world came crashing down when his older brother Drew, his best friend and idol growing up, died in a car accident last May 30. Drew was also a prep and college basketball phenom, who played briefly in the NBA G League, before a long career overseas.
Only months after hanging up the sneakers professionally, Drew, 33, was gone, leaving behind three children and his wife Angela.
In this terrific article by andscape’s Marc J. Spears, Aaron’s emergence this season is largely tied to his brother and the love of his nephews. Aaron is a huge part of their lives and he’s 100% committed to be there for them.
Kennedy, who has remained close with Aaron throughout his career, believes that “perspective” has led to a completely different mindset toward life, living and playing basketball.
That, in part, along with just his relentless work ethic to get better, has led to Aaron’s vast improvement in 3-point (43.6 %) and free-throw (81%) shooting.
Drew's extra boost
Clearly, Aaron's altruistic actions with his nephews off the court are leading to his heroic efforts on them, Kennedy says.
“His mental space and whole new perspective of life is definitely at play here I think,” Kennedy said. “He plays with just the same intensity but perhaps he’s just internally a little looser when he’s at the three-point or free-throw line.
“He’s worked at his craft for sure. It’s so much smoother. He’s on balance. Watching him hold his follow through is so cool. Everything is so pure. He’s really become a complete player.
“Besides all that, I’m sure Drew is looking down on him, giving him a little extra boost.”
Aaron no doubt is giving the Kenney’s family — both personal and at Mitty — a giant charge with his play of late.
On Monday, Kennedy had the taped game with OKC on pause, while helping to get his youngest daughter Isabella to sleep.
While doing so, his phone started blowing up with texts and calls. He ignored them, wanting to watch the game with the rest of the family.
“I figured it was good stuff, but I didn’t want to look until we un-paused the TV,” he said.
When the family got back to the game and Gordon hit the go-ahead three, Denver’s first lead since the first quarter, the house erupted with joy. Well, most of it anyway.
“We woke up (Isabella) and she was pretty mad,” Kennedy said with a laugh.” “She loves her sleep.”
No one is sleeping on Gordon or the Nuggets now.
“The thing with Aaron is that I’m surprised every time he keeps topping one thing after another, but then I’m not surprised,” Kennedy said. “Because of who he is.”