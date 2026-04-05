After 39.82, Servite Dominates: 200 Sweep, 3:10 4x4, 46.66 Meet Record

For most programs, history marks the end of a great day.

For Servite, it was just the beginning.

After delivering a landmark 39.82 in the 4x100 relay — the first sub-40 performance in California history — the Friars returned to the track and turned a breakthrough into something more complete: total control of the meet.

By the end of the Trabuco Hills Invitational, Servite hadn’t just made history.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

They had reinforced something bigger.

They are operating at a different level.

Jaelen Hunter Adds Another Dimension

Sophomore Jaelen Hunter delivered a 46.66 in the 400 meters, setting a meet record and further expanding Servite’s profile beyond pure sprinting speed.

Hunter’s emergence changes the conversation.

Because now, Servite isn’t just built for short sprints.

They have a true quarter-miler — one capable of anchoring or stabilizing any relay lineup.

And that matters when the day isn’t over.

That connection matters.

The 200 Sweep: Control, Not Just Speed

Benjamin Harris led the field in 20.77, breaking the meet record and stamping himself among California’s elite. Behind him, Jorden Wells (20.90) and Kamil Pelovello (20.97) completed a Servite sweep — three athletes under 21 seconds, all from the same program(in the same meet). The top four 200 times in the state of California now belong to Servite. (Jace Wells ran a 20.70 with illegal wind at the Texas A&M invitational)

It wasn’t just a win. (Full race)

It came against a meaningful piece of history.

The previous meet record of 20.78 belonged to Max Thomas, son of Servite Head Coach Brandon Thomas and a Servite alum who went on to compete at USC and now runs professionally — including a 9.90 performance earlier that same day. (Current world lead in the 100)

Because this wasn’t just a fast time.

It was a passing of the torch — from one generation of Servite sprinting to the next.

10 Minutes Later: The 4x400 Statement

With little time to recover, Servite returned to the track again. WIthin 15 minutes of wrapping up the 200 they were already back in action for the 4x400 relay to conclude the race.

The 4x400 relay — a completely different challenge than the 4x100 — demands endurance, pacing and composure.

The lineup: Jace Wells, Jaelen Hunter, Kamil Pelovello and Jorden Wells.

The result: 3:10.33.

The second fastest time in the country this season. Only behind Quincy Wilson and his Bullis avengers squad.

The context makes it more impressive.

This came after:

a historic 4x100 performance

a meet-record 400 from Hunter a full 200-meter effort from multiple legs

and minimal recovery time

This wasn’t a peak performance under ideal conditions.

It was sustained excellence.

Why This Is Different

There have been fast relay teams before.

There have been deep sprint groups.

But what Servite showed at Trabuco Hills is different because it stacks across events — with the same athletes delivering at every level.

1. Elite Individual Talent

Harris (10.23 / 20.77), Jorden Wells (10.28 / 20.90) and Pelovello (10.44 / 20.97) are not just relay contributors — they are top-tier sprinters individually.

2. Underclass Impact

With Hunter, a sophomore, already producing meet-record performances, the window isn’t closing anytime soon.

3. Event Range

Sub-40 in the 4x100 and 3:10 in the 4x400 requires completely different strengths — Servite has both.

4. Continuity

The same core group continues to show up, execute and improve — from Arcadia-level performances to early-season invitationals.

The Arcadia Throughline

None of this came out of nowhere.

In the Arcadia preview, the focus was on programs capable of pushing California sprinting forward — teams with both speed and structure.

Servite checked every box.

40.00 at Arcadia (2025)

40.05 to open 2026

39.82 at Trabuco Hills

Now layered with:

200 sweep (all sub 21)

meet-record performances

3:10.33 in the 4x400

Arcadia will be a sight to see as they stack up against some of the nation and world's best.

A Program, Not Just a Moment

What separates this from a typical breakout performance is what came after the headline moment.

Most records stand alone.

This one stacked:

A historic relay (4x100)

Individual dominance (200 sweep)

Middle-distance strength (400 MR)

Endurance execution (4x400)

All in one meet.

Final Takeaway

The 39.82 will be remembered as the moment the barrier fell.

But what Servite did next might matter more.

They didn’t just make history.

They proved it wasn’t the peak.

And with a roster that blends elite sprinters, emerging underclass talent and continuity across events, this isn’t just a great team.

It’s a program setting the standard.

Looking Forward

As the season progresses, Servite’s performance at the Trabuco Hills Invitational positions the Friars at the center of the California and national track and field conversation. With elite marks across the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and both relay events, the program has established itself as one of the most complete sprint groups in the country.

The combination of top-end speed, depth and continuity gives Servite a unique advantage heading into major meets like the Arcadia Invitational and the CIF postseason. Few teams can match their ability to produce at a high level across multiple events, and even fewer can sustain that performance within the same meet.

From a historical perspective, the sub-40 4x100 relay performance already redefined the standard in California. But when paired with a 200-meter sweep, a meet-record 400 meters and a nationally competitive 4x400 relay, the broader impact becomes even clearer. This is not just a single record or standout race — it is a program operating at an elite level across the board.

As competition intensifies and championship season approaches, all eyes will remain on Servite to see how far this group can push the limits. If their performance at Trabuco Hills is any indication, the ceiling may still be rising — and California sprinting may be entering a new era defined by both speed and depth.