California high school freshman blazing historic track times in 400, relays

Compton Electric Speed TC Jaelen Hunter finished first in the 2023 boys junior 400-meter race at the Brooks PR Invitational. Hunter won with a time of 48.66 seconds at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton.
A Southern California freshman is rewriting the national high school track and field record books.

Jaelen Hunter, a standout sprinter competing for Compton Electric Speed TC and Servite High School, has surged to the top of the freshman rankings in the 400 meters with a blistering time of 47.74 seconds. At just 15 years old, Hunter is not only the fastest ninth grader in the nation — he’s also anchoring some of the most dominant relay teams California has seen in years.

Servite High School in Anaheim, California has traditionally been more of a football powerhouse, but have proven itself to be a major factor in the California outdoor track and field scene having the fastest 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams in the state, as well as the second fastest 4x400 relay team (which is made up of all freshmen).

Their 4x100 best of 40.56 seconds ranks them No. 13 all-time in California state history, while their 4x200 best of 1 minute, 24.34 seconds places them second on the all-time California leaderboard.

Servite's star-studded all-freshmen 4x400 relay team, clocked a stunning time of 3 minutes, 12.79 seconds. According to longtime track analyst Rich Gonzalez of PrepCalTrack, that time would appear to be a national freshman record — a remarkable feat for a group of ninth graders still adjusting to the high school stage.

At the center of all this is Hunter, who has not only anchored multiple relay efforts but also leads the national freshman class in the open 400 meters with a season-best 47.74 seconds. That time ranks No. 6 among all high school athletes in California, regardless of grade.

Hunter’s rapid rise has earned him recognition across the high school track community. His combination of strength, smooth mechanics and championship-level composure make him one of the most promising young sprinters in the country.

Hunter's rise didn’t happen overnight. The Southern California native started running track in middle school and quickly made a name for himself with his raw speed and competitive edge. By the time he entered high school, it was clear he had the tools to be special. Trained by a close-knit coaching circle at Compton Electric Speed TC, Hunter pairs natural talent with an intense work ethic that sets him apart from his peers. Whether he’s grinding through sprint drills or breaking down film of elite runners, he approaches the sport with maturity beyond his years.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR HUNTER AND SERVITE

With championship season approaching, all eyes are on Hunter and his Servite teammates. The CIF meets along with Arcadia and Mt. Sac offer a major platform to be noticed, and if they continue performing at this level, national opportunities like the Nike Outdoor Nationals or Junior Olympics could be on the horizon.

Expect Hunter to target even faster marks in the 400 while continuing to lead Servite’s nationally ranked relay units. Whether on the curve or the anchor leg, he's quickly becoming one of the most feared competitors in any lane.

Whether it's anchoring a national-record-setting relay or blazing through open events with elite times, Hunter is putting the rest of the country on notice. And if Servite’s early-season dominance is any indication, the Friars may soon be known for more than just football.

