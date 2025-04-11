California high school freshman blazing historic track times in 400, relays

🚨 DOUBLE ORANGE COUNTY RECORDS! 🚨 The @ServiteHS and @RosaryRoyals 4x200 meter teams break the Orange County records at the Texas Relays today! Servite burned 1:24.34, the #2 time in California history and Rosary purred 1:36.96 as both teams rep the Golden State in Texas! Oh My pic.twitter.com/WKF8IDriTu