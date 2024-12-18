Alemany hires Aaron Huerta as new head football coach
Bishop Alemany High has hired Aaron Huerta as its new head football coach.
Huerta was at Harvard-Westlake for the last five seasons where he compiled an overall record of 25-22. He previously served as the head coach at Riverside Notre Dame and was an assistant coach at Corona Del Mar and Servite.
Huerta will also be an assistant athletic director under director of athletics Randy Thompson.
"We look forward to the culture of success that Aaron brings to our athletic programs," the press release from Thompson reads.
Now, Huerta takes over an Alemany program that's seeking identity after a seven-season run with former coach Casey Clausen, who stepped down on November 8.
Clausen took Alemany to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 final in 2021 and fell to Trinity League power Orange Lutheran. But last three seasons haven't been stellar at Alemany. The program went 3-8 in 2022 and 1-9 in 2023. This past season, the Warriors improved to 5-5 before falling in the opening round of the Division 9 playoffs to Sonora, 41-25. Alemany finished 0-5 in the Angelus League.
Clausen will be an associate head coach with his brother Rick Clausen (head coach) at Westlake High.
