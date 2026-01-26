California CIF-Southern Section Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026
Here are High School On SI's CIF-Southern Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 26.
The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Preseason | Dec. 1 | Dec. 8 | Dec. 15 | Dec. 22 | Dec. 29 | Jan. 5 | Jan. 12 | Jan. 19
1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (22-1 – 1st last week)
Talk about a bounce-back week. After falling to Bishop McNamara (MD) and getting pushed by St. John Vianney (NJ) in a 78-70 win after that, Ontario Christian defeated a national title contender in Long island Lutheran (NY) 74-68 before putting up a combined 215 points in wins over Fairmont Prep and Mission Hills.
2. SIERRA CANYON (21-2 – 2nd)
What we just said about Mitty and the WCAL echoes true for Sierra Canyon and the vaunted Mission League. The Trailblazers are 7-0 with their 79-31 win over Marlborough on Jan. 14 still constituting their "closest" league game.
3. ETIWANDA (23-2 – 3rd)
Etiwanda cracked the 100 points mark against a ranked team for the second time this season last week. After beating Moreno Valley 103-64 earlier in the month, the Eagles defeated Rancho Christian 104-73. A few days before that they beat Francis Parker 71-45 and Upland 73-11.
4. SAGE HILL (21-4 – 4th)
Last Monday brought what was on paper Sage Hill's best win of the season by far. The Lightning put an 88-58 hurting on a Bishop Gorman (NV) that entered ranked as high as fourth in the country among federation teams and 10th overall.
5. MATER DEI (20-4 – 5th)
Like Sage Hill, Mater Dei is playing so well now that its unranked losses from prior months feel like they weren't even this season. The Monarchs upped their winning streak to 11 games by blowing out Santa Margarita 81-50 to take sole possession of first place in the Trinity League, beating JSerra 58-48 to keep it, and upending nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (NV) 68-64.
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (14-3 – 8th)
After playing their opening games when most of their opponents were already halfway through their season, the Huskies have caught up and are starting to look like the juggernaut they are expected to be. In the span of four consecutive days they beat M.L. King 91-30, Moreno Valley 65-54, Santiago (Corona) 84-28, and Francis Parker 57-45. That's despite the fact that they were without Sydney Douglas, the No. 2 sophomore in the country, for the latter two games. Centennial has now won nine straight.
7. FAIRMONT PREP (12-11 – 7th)
Holding tight in the rankings despite a 49-point loss, as the loss was to Ontario Christian. That loss was sandwiched in between double-digit wins over Brentwood and Westview.
8. OAK PARK (16-6 – 8th)
It would've been nice for Oak Park to notch a ranked win going into the postseason, but the Eagles have quite a few of those under their belt from prior weeks and months. They maintain their spot despite the overtime loss to Carondelet. Oak Park could make us eat our words, however, if they shock the world against Sierra Canyon on Saturday.
9. JSERRA (17-5 – 6th)
It's been quite a fall-off for the Lions, who were one of the hottest teams in the nation two weeks ago and are now 0-3 in Trinity League play. Last week they lost 65-58 to Orange Lutheran and 58-48 to Mater Dei. Their overall body of work is still so strong that we're leaving them in the top 20 for now.
10. MORENO VALLEY (14-10 – 10th)
The Vikings have a chance to sweep the Ivy League on Friday if they can go two for two against reigning CIF-SS D1 champion Rancho Christian, this time as a road warrior.
11. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (18-5 – 11th)
Before losing 104-73 to Etiwanda on Saturday, the Eagles had won three in a row by a combined score of 351-95, scoring at least 113 points each in wins over Hemet, Heritage (Menifee), and Canyon Springs. Yes, 351 points in three games.
12. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (20-4 – 14th)
It was another big week for the Vikings, which beat rivals Saugus and Hart convincingly to unofficially clinch the Foothill League crown. They put a cherry on top of it by beating Flintridge Prep in non-league play to end the week.
13. VENTURA (20-4 – 12th)
Some seasons, the Channel League race is exciting, or at least competitive. This isn't one of those seasons. Ventura won 68-42 against Dos Pueblos, 69-21 over Pacifica (Oxnard), and 86-15 over Santa Barbara last week to move to 11-0. A win on Tuesday against San Marcos (Santa Barbara), which the Cougars beat 56-40 the first time, would clinch an outright conference title.
14. REDONDO UNION (14-8 – 13th)
Redondo registered a nice 72-50 win over West (Torrance) to move to 5-0 in Bay League play before just barely falling to Bishop Montgomery with star forward Abby Zimmerman unavailable. She'll be back soon so it's not worth dropping the Sea Hawks much over.
15. BRENTWOOD (16-6 – 15th)
After losing 76-64 to Fairmont Prep earlier in the week, Brentwood Crushed Viewpoint and picked up a nice 69-61 non-league win over Villa Park. It can officially clinch a Gold Coast League title on Monday with a win over Crossroads.
16. VILLA PARK (19-6 – 16th)
It's a make-or-break week for the Spartans' league title chances with Canyon (Anaheim), Rosary Academy, and Esperanza on deck.
17. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (19-5 – 17th)
After blowing out Bishop Montgomery and St. Monica previously in Del Rey League play, Saint Joseph was pushed to a single-digit finish by both of them last week but prevailed.
18. SANTA MARGARITA (17-7 – 18th)
The Eagles are currently on pace for their first top-two Trinity League finish in a long time. Can they hold off JSerra and Orange Lutheran again to seal the deal?
19. ESPERANZA (16-9 – 19th)
One more week of unbeaten play from a conference title and leap of a few spots in the rankings.
20. LA SALLE (21-3 – 20th)
La Salle bounced back from the Saint Joseph loss to beat Pacifica Christian by 10 and St. Anthony by 20. It gets another crack at the Jesters next Tuesday.
21. FLINTRIDGE PREP (19-3 – 21st)
For the second time in the last few weeks, Flintridge Prep gave a higher-ranked Southern Section team a run for its money in a respectable loss. It fell 62-55 to Valencia (Valencia) after annihilating Mayfield, Rio Hondo Prep, and Chadwick in Prep League play earlier in the week.
22. RIALTO (21-3 – 22nd)
The winning streak is up to 12 games after a 68-60 win against Oak Hills and a couple of lopsided league wins.
23. OAK HILLS (17-5 – 23rd)
The Bulldogs dismantled Apple Valley 91-14 and Sultana 94-17 to stay far ahead in the Mojave River League.
24. BECKMAN (19-5 – 24th)
Beckman wrapped a South Coast League title slightly earlier than expected last week with double-digit wins over Dana Hills and San Clemente.
25. PORTOLA-IRVINE (16-8 – 25th)
Portola looks to finish Pacific Coast League strong this week with Rosary Academy, St. Margaret's, and Laguna Beach on the docket.
ON THE BUBBLE:
ORANGE LUTHERAN, LOS OSOS, NORTH (TORRANCE), ROSARY ACADEMY, TROY, THOUSAND OAKS, RANCHO CUCAMONGA, BISHOP MONTGOMERY