All-CIF Southern Section 2025 high school softball teams announced

The CIF Southern Section office announced the All-CIF softball teams and Player of the Year honors for all eight divisions.

Tarek Fattal

Notre Dame Sherman Oaks stunned Orange Lutheran in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs. / Greg Fiore

The CIF Southern Section office released the All-CIF selections from the 2025 high school softball season on Monday.

The most notable piece of news with the release comes from Division 1, where Norco sophomore Coral Williams was named Player of the Year. Williams led Norco to the Division 1 championship this last spring. She went 17-0 with a 0.59 ERA in 20 appearances this season while striking out 132 baters in just 80 innings. Williams tossed 10 complete games and two no-hitters.

Also included in the All-CIF Division 1 team was Orange Lutheran's Kai Minor, who was named High School On SI's SoCal Player of the Year.

Here are the All-CIF teams announced by the CIF Southern Section, which is comprised by coaches who nominate players.

ALL-CIF DIVISION 1

POY: Coral Williams, Norco, So.
COY: Richard Robinson, Norco

Taelor Walker – Ayala – 12 – Infield
Koa Puppe – Bonita – 10 – Infield
Kaitlynn Galasso – El Modena – 12 – Infield
Sienna Mayer – El Segundo – 12 – Infield
Dailynn Battee – Etiwanda – 9 – Infield
Katelynn Mathews – Fullerton – 10 – Pitcher
Tea Gutierrez – Huntington Beach – 12 – Infield
Bree Carlson – Huntington Beach – 10 – Infield
Elaina Corona – La Habra – 9 – Catcher
Riley Hilliard – La Mirada – 10 – Catcher
Amanda Urbina – La Mirada – 12 – Infield
Leighton Gray – Norco – 10 – Infield
Aliyah Garcia – Notre Dame/SO – 11 – Utility
Nadia Ledon – Notre Dame/SO – 11 – Infield
Kai Minor – Orange Lutheran – 12 – Outfield
Sydney Scripter – Paraclete – 11 – Pitcher
Ava Phillips – Rosary – 10 – Pitcher
Hayden Huerta – Rosary – 10 – Utility
Jessenia Moore – Temescal Canyon – 11 – Pitcher
Nia Hall – Temescal Canyon – 10 – Pitcher
Alyssa Torres – Valley View – 10 – Catcher

ALL-CIF DIVISION 2

POY: Liliana Escobar, JSerra, Jr.
COY: Rob Weil, Los Alamitos

Mia Gomez – Agoura – 12 – Infield
Micayla Turi – Capistrano Valley – 12 – Catcher/Utility
Leata Sherlin – Centennial – 12 – Utility
Renay Chavez – El Dorado – 12 – Infield
Kalena Lemus – Ganesha – 12 – Pitcher
Hollynn Gentry – Ganesha – 10 – Catcher/Utility
Reese Ferrel – Great Oak – 12 – Infield
Annabel Raftery – JSerra Catholic – 9 – Catcher
Cienna Kowaleski – Los Alamitos – 12 – Infield
Kalie Matsuno – Los Alamitos – 12 – Infield
Brianah Alejandre – Los Altos – 12 – Infield
Lauren Cantwell – Millikan – 12 – Pitcher
Rylie Cregut – Moorpark – 9 – Infield
Daniella Boccanfuso – Palos Verdes – 10 – Pitcher
Alyssa Grajeda – Santa Margarita – 12 – Infield
Brooke Piwowar – Sonora – 12 – Catcher
Isabella Calatian – South Hills – 12 – Catcher/Infield
Ava Seeger – Thousand Oaks – 10 – Pitcher/Utility
Maddie Schepp – Torrance – 10 – Catcher/Infield
Kylee Espinoza – Vista Murrieta – 12 – Infield
Sofia Hernandez – Whittier Christian – 11 – Infield

ALL-CIF DIVISION 3

POY: Mia Valbuena, Marina, Jr.
COY: Shelly Luth & Dan Hay, Marina

Ava Salazar – Alta Loma – 12 – Infield
Mia Cortez – Arlington – 12 – Infield
Karlee Earl – Burroughs – 11 – Outfield/Utility
Leila Diebert – Charter Oak – 10 – Pitcher/Utility
Lesly Valdez – El Rancho – 12 – Infield
Lily Rodriguez – Louisville – 12 – Outfield/Catcher
Gabriella DiBenedetto – Marina – 11 – Catcher/Utility
Olivia Chavez – Ramona – 12 – Outfield
Tiffany Villegas – San Dimas – 11 – Infield
Mia Gonzales – Schurr – 12 – Infield
Nina Peyton-Johnson – Sierra Canyon – 12 – Infield
Isabella Cacatian – South Torrance – 12 – Catcher/Infield
Breanna Ochoa – St. Joseph – 12 – Infield/Pitcher
Kailee Mejia – St. Paul – 12 – Infield
Blair Rune – Valencia – 11 – Catcher
Choyce Chambers – Valley Christian – 11 – Outfield
Payton Harris – Woodbridge – 12 – Outfield
Samantha Cook – Yorba Linda – 11 – Pitcher/Utility

ALL-CIF DIVISION 4

POY: Emoni Lam Sam, Long Beach Poly, Jr.
COY: Elizabeth Sanches, Long Beach Poly

Stephanie De La Cruz – Colton – 12 – Infield
Ganriela Perez – Corona – 11 – Utility
Izel Avalos – Diamond Ranch – 12 – Pitcher/Infield
Anastasia Brunner – Dos Pueblos – 11 – Outfield
Alyssa Garcia – Duarte – 12 – Pitcher
Breann Lipold – Elsinore – 10 – Pitcher/Infield
Camryn Bradshaw – El Toro – 12 – Infield
Ryanne Womack – Hemet – 11 – Pitcher
Ashley James – Hillcrest – 11 – Pitcher
Jaeda Diaz – Indio – 11 – Infield
Jaylene Echeverria – Lakewood – 9 – Utility
Kayla Montes – Mayfair – 10 – Utility
Jade Whitman – Oak Hills – 12 – Catcher
Hannah Demoff – Ontario Christian – 12 – Infield
Enedina Sepulveda – Quartz Hills – 12 – Infield
Grace Twente – Redlands East Valley – 12 – Utility
Drew Vudmaska – Santa Monica – 12 – Pitcher
Jazmine Leyva – South El Monte – 12 – Outfield
Emjay Peck – Viewpoint – 11 – Pitcher
Lexi Cortez – Warren – 11 – Infield
Charlotte White – Wilson/LB – 11 – Outfield

ALL-CIF DIVISION 5

POY: Angelina Martinez, JW North, Sr.
COY: Andy Gibson, St. Bonaventure

Macey Kim – Bishop Montgomery – 12 – Pitcher
Mia Gonzalez – Buena Park – 12 – Pitcher
Kendall Valdez – Canyon Springs – 11 – Pitcher
Sadie Curtis – Hart – 12 – Infield
Reese Villanueva – Irvine – 12 – Infield
Audrina Camacho – JW North – 11 – Outfield
Grace Rocco – La Canada – 12 – Pitcher
Jordyn Zinn – Lancaster – 12 – Infield
Robyn Guitron – Mark Keppel – 11 – Pitcher
Priscilla Quintanar – Patriot – 11 – Catcher
Madelynn Watts – Providence – 9 – Pitcher
Isabelle Sena – Rancho Verde – 9 – Pitcher
Bree Garcia – Riverside Prep – 9 – Utility
Nayelli De Jesus – Santiago/Garden Grove – 12 – Catcher
Samantha Conan – Serrano – 12 – Utility
Hallie Barlow – St. Bonaventure – 12 – Outfield
Vanessa Garcia – Tahquitz – 12 – Infield
Paityn Zimmerman – University Prep – 11 – Infield
Cadence Ledbetter – Valencia/Placentia – 9 – Infield
Naomi Stoll – West Ranch – 9 – Infield
Isabella Swanson – West Ranch – 12 – Catcher

ALL-CIF DIVISION 6

POY: Carson Cruz, University, Jr.
COY: Juan Meneses, University

Allie Chavez – Arrowhead Christian – 9 – Utility
Brynn Silva – Coastal Christian – 11 – Catcher
Milani Page – Eisenhower – 9 – Outfield
Hailey Coronel – Faith Baptist – 11 – Pitcher
Jazlyn Garcia – Katella – 12 – Outfield
Dani Neville – Katella – 11 – Pitcher
Aria Davis – La Salle – 9 – Infield
Jayda Eaton – Nogales – 12 – Infield
Desiree Torres – Nogales – 12 – Outfield
Nayelie Sanchez – Norwalk – 11 – Infield
Eila Chan – Polytechnic/Pasadena – 11 – Infield
Brynn Connolly – Polytechnic/Pasadena – 10 – Catcher
Tara Riley – Rio Hondo Prep – 11 – Outfield
Allie Scott – Rio Hondo Prep – 11 – Utility
Savanna Hernandez – Saint Monica Prep – 12 – Infield
Anaiz Barajas – San Gorgonio – 12 – Utility
Keyera Cameron – San Jacinto – 12 – Infield
Kadyn Sanchez – Santa Clara – 11 – Pitcher
Vanessa Garcia – Tahquitz – 12 – Infield
Sophia Weinberg – University – 10 – Outfield
Daniella Escamilla – Vasquez – 10 – Infield

ALL-CIF DIVISION 7

POY: Anelisa Garcia, Rancho Mirage, Sr.
COY: Abraham Aparicio, Rancho Mirage

Nayelli Gomez – Bell Gardens – 11 – Infield
Gabriella Alvarado – Bell Gardens – 12 – Pitcher
Sam Santa Ana – Chadwick – 12 – Pitcher
Hayden Martin – Culver City – 11 – Infield
Sofia DeLaFuente – Culver City – 10 – Outfield
Naima Rodriguez – El Monte – 12 – Outfield
Eve Reyes – El Monte – 10 – Utility
Micaela Ortiz – Garey – 10 – Catcher
Brooke Aldrete – Glendale – 10 – Infield
Eden Skinner – Hesperia Christian – 11 – Infield
Sophie Anderson – Hesperia Christian – 10 – Infield
Reyna Vergara – Rancho Mirage – 12 – Infield
Sianna Lopez – San Bernardino – 11 – Catcher
Anaiz Barajas – San Gorgonio – 12 – Infield
Jocelyn Aguilar – Westminster – 12 – Outfield
Chelsea Brown – Westminster – 9 – Pitcher

ALL-CIF DIVISION 8

POY: Jaucelynn Ayala, Hueneme, Sr.
COY: Jesus Hernandez, Hueneme

Addison Shockley – Academy Careers & Exploration – 11 – Catcher
Taylor Coffel – Academy Careers & Exploration – 12 – Outfield
Kaila Ellison – Bethel Christian – 12 – Infield
Maliyah Jarrett – Bethel Christian – 9 – Utility
Sayuri Toldedo – Cathedral City – 11 – Pitcher
Amaya Navarro-Guzman – Cathedral City – 12 – Infield
Jaylean Ruvira – Compton Early College – 10 – Pitcher
Allysa Ruiz – Compton Early College – 11 – Infield
Roxanna Silva – Hueneme – 9 – Infield
Valeria Lopez – Lennox Academy – 12 – Pitcher
Ziurell Ruiz – Lennox Academy – 11 – Infield

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

