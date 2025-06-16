All-Southern California 2025 high school baseball team: Seth Hernandez is Player of the Year
High School On SI has compiled the following team to best represent the three CIF sections in Southern California from the 2025 high school baseball season.
The following selections are made with the intention to create a team that best represents Southern California's top players, whether it be statistically or team impact. The team below is comprised of players from the Southern, San Diego (2) and Los Angeles City (3) sections.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Seth Hernandez, Corona, Sr.
Simply put: Seth Hernandez can do both.
But this year, his dominance from the mound and his sole impact on the Corona High baseball team each afternoon is why naming him the Player of the Year for a second straight time is a no-brainer.
Hernandez went 9-1 this spring with a 0.39 ERA in 11 appearances. He struck out a mind-boggling 105 batters in 53 1/3 innings and walked just seven. From the plate, he batted .300 with 30 hits, 30 RBIs, seven homers and 24 scored runs in 31 games.
Hernandez finishes his high school career 19-1 from the bump.
The standout senior committed to Vanderbilt was the 2024 California Gatorade Player of the Year. This year, he won the award again, but was also named 2025 National Gatorade Player of the Year.
The two-time All-American is expected to be a high-end, first-round selection in this summer's 2025 MLB Draft.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Hunter Manning, West Ranch, Sr.
Manning was unreal this season.
The UC Irvine commit went 10-0 from the mound, was named Foothill League Pitcher of the Year, and pitched a complete game to anchor West Ranch to a CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship with a 2-1 win over Mater Dei.
The fiery right-hander finished the spring with an impressive 0.74 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings of work.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Andy Rojo, St. John Bosco
Andy Rojo didn't just lead St. John Bosco to the program's first-ever CIF Southern Section title, he did it at the highest level by winning the Division 1 crown.
To bolster the legendary season even more, Rojo's Braves took down No. 1 Corona in the semifinals before taking down Trinity League foe Santa Margarita in extra innings to win the CIF final a Cal State Fullerton.
St. John Boso could've opted out of the regional playoffs — but no — Rojo rallied his players to go on and win the CIF State Division I SoCal regional championship with a 4-0 over Patrick Henry of the San Diego Section.
St. John Bosco finished the season 30-4.
ALL-SOCAL 2025 BASEBALL TEAM
(Position - Name, School, Year (College))
P - Jackson Eisenhauer, Crespi, Sr.
Eisenhauer was named the Mission League Pitcher of the Year with a 6-1 record from the bump, a .33 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 42 innings.
P - Luke Bailey, Granite Hills, Sr. (UC Santa Barbara)
Bailey went 12-0 with a 1.03 ERA in 12 appearances in 2025. He fanned 75 batters in 68 innings and helped Granite Hills win an Open Division San Diego Section title.
P - Devin Gonor, El Camino Real, Sr.
Gonor anchored ECR to an Open Division City title. He was 9-1 this season with a 1.41 ERA while striking out 66 in 64 1/3 innings. Gonor was named City Pitcher of the Year.
P - Brennan Bauer, Santa Margarita, Sr.
Bauer was 11-3 this season with a 2.19 ERA, but was most impressive in the postseason by going unbeaten in 22 1/3 innings and allowing just one earned run.
P - Gary Morse, Orange Lutheran, Jr. (Tennessee)
Morse went 8-2 in 10 appearances with an ERA of 0.94 with 65 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings of work. Morse was also named Pitcher of the Year in the Trinity League.
C - Landon Hodge, Crespi, Sr. (LSU)
Hodge was named the Mission League Player of the Year after anchoring Crespi to a standout campaign from behind the dish. Hodge batted .386 with 32 hits for the Celts.
INF - James Clark, St. John Bosco, Jr. (Princeton)
Clark was named the Trinity League MVP after leading his team in hits (46) and doubles (12). He batted .411 with 12 RBIs and stole 15 bases for the D1 champs.
INF - Tommy Entrekin, Granite Hills, Sr. (Cal Baptist)
Entrekin batted .430 this spring with 40 hits, 36 RBIs with six homers in 26 games. The standout senior led Granite Hills to a San Diego Section Open Division championship.
INF - Billy Carlson, Corona, Sr. (Tennessee)
Carlson hit .365 with six homers and 34 RBIs at shortstop for the Panthers. Carlson is expected to be an early 1st-round draft selection in this summer's 2025 MLB Draft.
INF - Quentin Young, Oaks Christian, Sr. (LSU)
Young, who has MLB bloodlines, is expected to be a top-round draft selection this coming summer. He finished the season with a school record 14 homers, batted .390 with 34 RBIs and earned Marmonte League MVP honors.
OF - Anthony Murphy, Corona, Jr. (LSU)
Murphy hit .415 with 49 hits, 35 RBIs, 39 runs, six doubles and 11 homers in 31 games. He also stole 10 bases.
OF - Brody Schumaker, Santa Margarita, Jr. (TCU)
Schumaker batted .356 this spring, scored 20 runs and stole 12 bases.
OF - Trevor Goldenetz, Huntington Beach, Jr. (Long Beach St.)
HB's top player amid a great 2025 campaign. Goldenetz collected 36 hits, batted .409 and tallied 20 RBIs with three triples.
OF - Anthony Pack, Long Beach Millikan, Jr. (Texas)
Pack batted .388 with 31 hits, 26 RBIs, five doubles and four triples. He scored 29 runs and stole 11 bases. The speedster also had a 97 percent fielding percentage in 28 games.
OF - Canon King, Venice, Sr. (CS San Marcos)
King batted .480 for the Gondoliers with 47 hits, 42 runs scored, 40 RBIs, 10 doubles, six triples and six homers in 30 games.
UTIL - Luke Howe, El Camino Real, Sr.
The West Valley League MVP. The City Player of the Year. Howe was instrumental from the plate and mound for ECR. He was 6-3 with a 1.49 ERA.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: