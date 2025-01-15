Archbishop Mitty volleyball coach leaving program after four seasons in charge
One of the Bay Area's most successful coaches will not return to the sidelines next season. On Wednesday, Archbishop Mitty High School released in a statement that head girls volleyball coach, Jon Wallace, will not be back for the 2025-26 season and will step down after being in charge of the program for four years.
Making the decision in order to spend more time with his family and allow himself the time to watch both of his kids play college volleyball, Wallace leaves after putting together a very strong resume, including leading the Monarchs to three Northern California Open Division Championships as well as appearances in the last two Open Division State Championship. The school has already started its search for a replacement. Interested candidates may send an athletic director Brian Eagleson at beagleson@mitty.com.
“The impact Coach Wallace has had on our program since taking over in 2021 is remarkable,” Eagleson said via a press release. “But more important than the titles, is the way that he
has led our program. He is a master teacher who excels in communication and creating an
environment of positivity and growth. While saddened that we are losing such an outstanding
coach and mentor to our student-athletes, I am happy that he now has additional time with his
family and a chance to travel and watch his own kids compete."
In Wallace's first season in 2021, the Monarchs finished 37-8 overall and made it all the way to the state final, where they fell to Marymount in three straight sets. The following year, the Monarchs took a small step back, but still managed to be one of the best team's in the state, making it all the way to the NorCal Regional final before losing a tight battle to Saint Francis. 2023 was arguably Wallace's most successful season from a national standpoint as in what was another state playoff season, the Monarchs ended the season ranked No. 8 in the nation. In his final year in charge, Wallace capped off his Monarchs career by leading the team all the way to the state title game, where they fell 3-0 to Cathedral Classic to end a 29-7 campaign.
Prior to becoming the coach at Mitty, Wallace spent the previous 15 years in charge at Santa Clara University, where during his time there, he led the Broncos to 13 NCAA tournaments and one Final Four. He also coached three of his players to earn West Coast Conference Player of the Year awards and five to win WCC Freshman of the Year.
Wallace indeed left a major impact at Mitty that will never be forgotten, but while one era ends, another one is set to begin where new challenges and possibilities could make for another fun season ahead.