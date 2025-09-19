St. Xavier vs Archbishop Moeller: Live score updates from top Ohio high school football showdown - Sept. 19, 2025
Get game updates from the game between the Bombers and the Fighting Crusaders
The No. 3 St. Xavier Bombers (4-0) play the No. 2 Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (3-1) in a top Ohio high school football matchup on Friday.
The game is schedule to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Players to Watch
St. Xavier
- Jakobe Clapper, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Notre Dame
- Aden Reeder, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Wisconsin
- Brayden Reilly, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Northwestern
Archbishop Moeller
- Matt Ponatoksi, Sr., QB - 4-star committed to Kentucky
- Cooper McCutchan, Sr., TE - 3-star committed to North Carolina
- Sam Hamilton, Sr., TE - 3-star committed to West Virginia
- Kalel Johnson, Jr., OT - 4-star uncommitted
Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
