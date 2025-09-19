High School

St. Xavier vs Archbishop Moeller: Live score updates from top Ohio high school football showdown - Sept. 19, 2025

Get game updates from the game between the Bombers and the Fighting Crusaders

Jack Butler

Trinity Shamrocks Juleone Carney (8) tackles Moeller Crusaders running back Tyler Josleyn (12) in the first half of a high school football game between the Moeller Crusaders and Trinity Shamrocks, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Mount St. Joseph University’s Schueler Field in Cincinnati.
Trinity Shamrocks Juleone Carney (8) tackles Moeller Crusaders running back Tyler Josleyn (12) in the first half of a high school football game between the Moeller Crusaders and Trinity Shamrocks, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Mount St. Joseph University’s Schueler Field in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 3 St. Xavier Bombers (4-0) play the No. 2 Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (3-1) in a top Ohio high school football matchup on Friday.

The game is schedule to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Players to Watch

St. Xavier

  • Jakobe Clapper, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Notre Dame
  • Aden Reeder, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Wisconsin
  • Brayden Reilly, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Northwestern

Archbishop Moeller

  • Matt Ponatoksi, Sr., QB - 4-star committed to Kentucky
  • Cooper McCutchan, Sr., TE - 3-star committed to North Carolina
  • Sam Hamilton, Sr., TE - 3-star committed to West Virginia
  • Kalel Johnson, Jr., OT - 4-star uncommitted

Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

