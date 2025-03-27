Basketball player that scored 102 points in one game announces college decision
Remember the 102-point game? (highlights below)
Mesrobian's Nick Khatchikian, a high school basketball senior that broke California's single-game scoring record with 102 points in a 119-25 win over Waverly High of Pasadena in January, has announced where he'll be playing college basketball next fall.
Khatchikian announced on social media Wednesday that he'll be going to Cal State Fullerton to continue his basketball career. Khatchikian will be a walk-on player for the Titans.
The senior shooting guard averaged 32.6 points and 9.1 rebounds this season in 17 games, according to MaxPreps.
Khatchikian scored 102 points on 48-of-60 shooting from the field in his record-setting game. His twin brother, Dylan, notched a triple-double with 35 assists, 15 rebounds and 13 steals. Nick had 40 points in the first quarter and all of the team's 79 points at halftime.
The halftime score was 79-0.
Nick's 102 points is a new California CIF State single-game record previous set by Tigran Grigoryan during the 2003-04 season. Grigoryan also attended Mesrobian and is a current assistant with the program.
Nick hit the 102-point mark with 2:17 left to play in the third quarter before being subbed out for the rest of the game. He set the record in 22 minutes.
Dylan's 35 assists tied the national record set by Andre Colbert of DeSales (NY) in 1987, according to the NFHS record book.
HIGHLIGHTS
