Bay Area Player of the Year, Pittsburg running back Jamar Searcy commits to Wake Forest
One of Northern California's most versatile football players from the Class of 2025 is headed to the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Pittsburg senior running back, returner and safety Jamar Searcy, who led Pittsburg to a Northern California Division 1-AA championship, will follow former Washington State coach Jake Dickert to Wake Forest, Searcy announced on X, formely known as Twitter.
Searcy signed to Washington State in early December, a place he had been committed to for months, but then opened up his recruitment after Dickert left the Cougars to take the Wake Forest head job.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Searcy was the San Francisco Chronicle's Metro Player of the Year after rushing for 1,666 yards, scoring 26 touchdowns — including four in the state title game, a 28-26 loss to Lincoln-San Diego — and adding 55 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.
"I’m excited to show my talents at the next level be apart of the same family I was with at Washington State," Searcy texted SBLive/High School on SI. "I chose Wake Forest because they really believed in me. They showed me they wanted me and the players took me under their wings while I was on the visit."
Wake Forest currently ranks 62nd in the country for 2025 recruiting, according to 247Sports. Of its 22 commitments/signees, Searcy is the first running back. Remarkably, of its 22 transfers from the portal, none are running backs so that leaves a big door open for Searcy, known for making the most out of little room with remarkable change of direction and toughness.
He was also part of Pittsburg's state championship 400-meter relay team so he has plenty of scoot.