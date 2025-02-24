Best performances in California high school boys basketball (Feb. 17-22)
Playoff basketball in California is in full swing, with the quest to reach the CIF State Championships the highest priority among the remaining teams.
Here are 20 of the top performances from up and down the state from games played on Feb. 17-22.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school basketball fans.
Alijah Arenas, a senior guard at Chatsworth, scored 21 points in a 62-51 win over Fairfax on Feb. 19. Only a few games removed from scoring 61 in a 115-53 win over Sylmar near the end of the regular seaosn on Feb. 12. The USC commit is averaging 30.6 points in 23 games played for Chatsworth this season.
Ayden Bobbitt, a senior wing at Santa Teresa, scored 25 points in an 89-78 win over Independence in the CCS Division I playoffs. Helping the Saints advance to the CCS quartefinals, the Saints will take on Carlmont on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Javon Bragg, a senior center at Corcoran, scored 18 points in a 66-26 playoff win over Madera on Feb. 19. Averaging 27.9 points in 30 games this season.
Romello Bruhn, a junior at Woodland Christian, combined for 57 points in two playoff games last week, scoring 36 in an 88-43 first round win over Mariposa County and 21 in a 70-57 win over Western Sierra Collegiate Academy on Feb. 21. Averaging 30.5 points in 30 games this season.
Brayden Burries, a senior guard at Roosevelt, combined for 62 points in two playoff games last week, scoring 44 in an 89-67 win over Redondo Union and 18 in a 65-65 win over Sierra Canyon. Next up for Roosevelt is a home game against St. John Bosco on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Semetri Carr, a senior guard at Redwood, scored 41 points in a comeback 62-52 playoff win over Acalanes. He scored 21 of his points in the fourth quarter to lift the Giants into the NCS semifinals.
Dillon Casey, a junior at Piedmont, scored 25 points in a 78-69 win over Bethel in the NCS quarterfinals. His strong performance helped the Highlanders advance the Division IV semifinals.
Jayden Chamblee, a senior center at Stockton Christian, combined for 49 points in two games last week, scoring 20 in a 72-66 win over Valley Christian-Roseville on Feb. 20 and 29 in a 69-55 loss to Valley Christian (Vacaville) on Feb. 21. Averaging 25.3 points in 28 games this season.
Carter Fulton, a sophomore guard at Norte Vista, scored 43 points in a 94-90 win over Quartz Hill on Feb. 18. Averaging 24.3 points in 24 games this season.
Kellen Hampton, a senior forward at Moreau Catholic, scored 26 points in a 62-35 win over Urban on Feb. 22 to help the Mariners reach the NCS semifinals, with 12 points in the final quarter. He also scored 26 in an 88-47 win over Head Royce on Feb. 19. Averaging 19.7 points this season.
Luke Isaak, a senior at San Ramon Valley, scored 21 points in a 77-49 win over California in the first round of the NCS Open Division playoffs. The Wolves have been on of the premier teams in the section this season and will get a major test on Wednesday, Feb. 26 when they take on Salesian at home.
Devin Moody, a senior guard/forward at Manual Arts, combined for 67 points in two playoff games last week, scoring 30 in a 59-54 first round win over Kennedy and 37 in a 53-46 loss to Carson. Averaged 33.6 points in 27 games this season.
Hugo Morales, a sophomore at Norte Vista, scored 24 points in a 94-90 win over Quartz Hill on Feb. 18. Averaging 24.2 points in 30 games this season.
Andre O'Daniel, a junior at Sherman Oaks CES, combined for 72 points in two games last week, scoring 36 in a 65-56 win over Animo Robinson on Feb. 20 and 36 in a 73-64 win over Northridge Academy on Feb. 22. Averaging 26.7 points in 29 games this season.
Julius Price, a junior guard at St. Joseph-Santa Maria, combined for 27 points in two playoff wins last week, scoring 18 in an 89-49 win over Bullard on Feb. 19 and nine in a 61-38 win over San Joaquin Memorial. Averaging 18.8 points in 31 games this season.
Henry Robinson, a sophomore at Berkeley, scored 20 points in a 74-55 victory over Saint Joseph Notre Dame to advance to the NCS Division III semifinals, including a buzzer-beater three to end the first half. Berkeley will now face San Domenico on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Connor Sheridan, a junior center/forward at Portola, scored 23 points in a 73-67 win over Modoc on Feb. 21. Averaging 26.9 points in 27 games this season.
Christopher Trotter, a junior guard at Saddleback, combined for 72 points in two games last week, scoring 44 in a 68-61 win over Gabrielino on Feb. 18 and 28 points in a 60-58 loss to Arroyo on Feb. 21. Averaging 26 points in 26 games this season.
JD Wyatt, a senior guard at Poly, combined for 61 points in two playoff games last week, scoring 33 in a 60-50 win over Rancho Dominguez on Feb. 20 and 28 in a 52-35 win over Los Angeles CES on Feb. 22. Averaging 28.4 points in 25 games this season.
Tounde Yessoufou, a senior forward at St. Joseph-Santa Maria, combined for 57 points in two playoff games last week, scoring 34 in an 89-49 first round win over Bullard and 23 in a 61-38 win over San Joaquin Memorial. The Baylor commit is averaging 28.0 points in 28 games this season and became California's all-time leading career scorer earlier in the campaign.