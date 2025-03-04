Best performances in California high school boys basketball (Feb. 24-March 1)
Playoff basketball in California is in full swing as the quest to reach the CIF State Championships being the main focus for the teams that are left standing.
Here are 20 of the top performances from up and down the state from games played on Feb. 24-March 1.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school basketball fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com and dylangrausz@gmail.com. Among reports attained from:Sacramento Bee,Bay Area News Group and MaxPreps.
Dalton Bentz, a junior guard at Plumas Charter, scored 23 points in an 81-62 loss to Biggs on February 25. Averaged 24.4 points in 28 games this season.
Magnus Berg, a senior guard/wing at Portola, combined for 33 points in two games last week, scoring 14 in a 58-51 win over Durham on Feb. 26 and 19 in a 73-54 loss to Weed on March 1. Averaged 22.6 points in 29 games this season.
Romello Bruhn, a junior guard at Woodland Christian, combined for 78 points in two games last week, scoring 29 in a 76-61 win over Bret Harte on Feb. 25 and 49 points in an 87-63 win over Argonaut on Feb. 28. He is averaging 31.1 points in 32 games played this season.
Brayden Burries, a senior guard at Roosevelt, combined for 52 points in two games last week, scoring 33 in a 58-51 win over St. John Bosco on Feb. 25 and 19 in a win over Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks on March 1. Averaging 29 points in 32 games this season.
Hudson Giarritta, a senior at Sonoma Valley, scored 30 in a 62-58 loss to Alhambra on Feb. 25. Averaged 16.9 points in 31 games this season.
Jordan Heacock, a senior at West Valley, scored three points in a 59-38 loss to Gridley on Feb. 26. Prior to that, he scored 28 points in a 59-40 win over Lassen on Feb. 21. Averaged 19.8 points in 30 games this season.
Owen Joseph, a senior guard at Plumas Charter, scored 20 points in an 81-62 loss to Biggs on Feb. 25. Averaged 18 points in 28 games played this season.
Fernando Lopez, senior guard forward at Point Arena, scored 21 points in a 68-51 loss to St. Vincent de Paul in the NCS Division VI semifinals. Averaged 24.5 points in 25 games played this season.
Andrew Lim, a sophomore guard at Basis Independent Silicon Valley, scored 23 points in an 83-70 loss to Priory on Feb. 25. Averaged 17.6 points in 22 games this season.
Bodhi Moore, a senior guard at Middletown, combined for 27 points in two games last week, scoring 11 in a 74-48 loss to St. Patrick-St. Vincent on Feb. 26 and 16 in a 58-50 win over Windsor on March 1. Averaging 19.8 points in 30 games this season.
Andrew Nimri, a sophomore at Pacific Grove, scored 22 points in a 66-59 loss to Half Moon Bay on Feb. 25. Averaged 21.4 points in 25 games this season.
Andre O'Daniel, a junior at Sherman Oaks CES, scored 29 points in a 91-63 loss to Math and Science College Prep on Feb. 26. Averaged 26.8 points in 30 games this season.
Matt Poulsen, a junior guard at Foothill-Palo Cedro, combined for 51 points in two games last week, scoring 24 in a 67-42 win over Corning on Feb. 26 and 27 in a 61-55 win over Enterprise on March 1. Averaging 15.4 points in 29 games this season.
Connor Sheridan, a junior forward at Portola, combined for 39 points in two games last week, scoring 21 in a 58-51 win over Durham on Feb. 26 and 18 in a 73-54 loss to Weed on March 1. Averaged 26.4 points this season.
Jayden Thompson, a senior guard at Orland, scored 26 points in a 73-62 loss to University Prep. Averaged 14.0 points in 31 games this season.
Justin Wang, a senior guard/forward at Basis Independent, scored 31 points in an 83-70 loss to Priory on Feb. 25. Averaged 20 points in 22 games played this season.
Isaiah Wilson, St. Patrick-St. Vincent, had 20 points leading the 11th-ranked Bruins to a stunning 75-70 win over top seed Piedmont to win the North Coast Section Division 4 championship.
JD Wyatt, a senior guard at Poly, combined for 62 points in two games last week, scoring 35 in a 66-53 win over Granada Hills on Feb. 26 and 27 in a 50-49 win over Grant on March 1. Averaging 28.6 points in 27 games this season.
Tounde Yessoufou, a senior forward at St. Joseph-Santa Maria, scored 20 points in a 54-33 win over Buchanan on March 1. The all-time leader in scoring for California high school basketball, the Baylor commit is averaging 27.8 points in 29 games.