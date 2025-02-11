Best performances in California high school boys basketball (Feb. 3-8)
The final stretch of the California boys high school basketball season is here, where the playoff push will soon intensify for many teams.
With the regular season winding down, individuals are going shot wild to go out with a bang.
Here are 23 of the top performances from up and down the state from games played on Feb. 3-8.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school basketball fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com and dylangrausz@gmail.com. Among reports attained from: Sacramento Bee, Bay Area News Group and MaxPreps.
Dylan Goosen, a senior guard at Malibu, scored 49 points in a Feb. 3 win over Lakeview Charter (83-38) and 30 points in a loss to Nordhoff (96-48). Averaging 36.8 points and is the current California scoring leader.
Daniel Bibioff, a senior guard at Kerman, scored 53 points in a win over Hanford West (79-55), his third 50 point game of the season. Averaging 36 points per game in 23 games.
Vaughn Zargarian, a senior guard at Crescenta, scored 35 points in a win over Pasadena (76-75) on Feb. 1 and 22 points in a win over Arcadia on Feb. 4 (52-45). Averaging 35.5 points in 23 games.
Conor Maguire, a senior 6-foot guard at The International School of San Francisco, scored a school record 63 points, the third most in North Coast Section history, during a 100-55 win over Drew. On Senior Night, Maguire drilled a NCS record 14 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and five assists leading his team to the most team points in school history.
Jason Crowe Jr., a junior guard at Inglewood, scored 55 points in a win over Beverly Hills (88-71) on Feb. 3 and scored 45 in a win over Culver City (98-74) on Feb. 5. Averaging 35.3 points per game.
Devin Moody, a senior guard/forward at Manual Arts, scored 118 points in three games last week, scoring 41 in a win over Diego Rivera on Feb. 3 (64-48), 23 in a loss to Los Angeles (61-53) on Feb. 5 and 54 in a win over Santee (91-81). Averaging 33.7 points in 23 games.
Antranik Balian, a senior guard at Pilibos, scored 32 points in an 80-68 win over Hillcrest Christian on Feb. 5. Averaging 31.8 points in 25 games this season.
Timmy Anderson, a junior guard at Blair, combined for 91 points in three games last week, scoring 32 in a loss to La Canada (74-53) on Feb. 3, 29 in a loss to La Canada (79-64) on Feb. 4 and 30 in a win over Monrovia (73-52) on Feb. 5. Averaging 31.5 points in 24 games.
Romello Bruhn, a junior guard at Woodland Christian, scored 37 points in a win over Golden Sierra (79-28). Averaging 31.2 points in 24 games.
Alijah Arenas, a senior (reclassified) guard at Chatsworth, scored 28 points in a win over Taft (79-53) on Feb. 3. Originally a junior, he reclassified to the class of 2025 and is committed to USC. Averaging 30.9 points in 18 games.
Brandon Benjamin, a senior guard/forward at Canyon, combined for 48 points in two games last week, scoring 29 points in a win over Cypress (64-56) on Feb. 5 and 19 in a loss to Crean Lutheran (58-56) on Feb. 4. Averaging 30.3 points in 29 games this season.
Brayden Burries, a senior guard at Roosevelt, scored 39 points in a win over Centennial (83-51) on Feb. 4. Averaging 29.3 points in 27 games.
JD Wyatt, a senior guard at Poly, combined for 63 points in two games last week, scoring 34 in a win over Arleta (92-50) on Feb. 3 and 29 in a win over Grant (70-53) on Feb. 7. Averaging 28.2 points in 20 games.
Tounde Yessoufou, a senior forward at St. Joseph, combined for 51 points in two games last week, scoring 21 in a win over Templeton (105-27) on Feb. 4 and 30 in a win over Mission College Prep (81-63) on Feb. 7. The Baylor commit is averaging 28.1 points in 25 games.
Augustine Youssef, a senior guard at Desert Christian, combined for 76 points in two games last week, scoring 28 in a win over Hamilton on Feb. 3 (84-15) and 48 in a win over Saint Jeanne on Feb. 5 (91-52). Averaging 27.8 points in 25 games.
Andre O'Daniel, a junior at Sherman Oaks CES, scored 32 points in a win over Valley Academy of Arts and Sciences on Feb. 7 (76-44). Averaging 27.3 points in 22 games.
Tavid Johnson, a sophomore guard at Francis Parker, combined for 52 points in two games last week, scoring 27 in a win over Santa Fe Christian on Feb. 4 (57-42) and 25 in a win over Bishop's (63-55). Averaging 27.2 points in 27 games.
David Rogers, a senior at Redwood Christian, scored 23 points in a win over Making Waves Academy on Feb. 4 (64-32). Averaging 26.8 points in 25 games.
Jayden Chamblee, a senior center at Stockton Christian, combined for 117 points in three games last week, scoring 34 in a win over Don Pedro on Feb. 3 (88-11), 44 in a win over Lodi Academy on Feb. 4 (67-40) and 39 in a win over Humphreys Able Charter (63-49) on Feb. 6. Averaging 25.5 points in 24 games.
Cooper McCarty, a sophomore guard at Calvary Christian, combined for 87 points in three games last week, scoring 32 in a win over Liberty Baptist on Feb. 3 (52-49), 26 in a win over Khan Lab (53-41) on Feb. 7 and 29 in a win over Apostles Lutheran (55-46) on Feb. 8. Averaging 24.7 points in 14 games.
Michael Ahern, a senior guard at Capistrano Valley, combined for 49 points in two games last week, scoring 30 in a win over Tarbut V' Torah on Feb. 3 (83-55) and 19 in a win over Southlands Christian (77-31) on Feb. 4. Averaging 24.6 points in 27 games.