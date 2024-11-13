Best performances in California high school football (Nov. 7-9)
Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual tackle football performances from up and down the state from this three-day window.
Lane Brown, Winters: Cemented a perfect regular season with a near-perfect performance to beat Pierce 24-0. Brown completed 13 of 14 passes (92.9-percent) for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and ran six times for 65 yards.
Colby Cabral, Orestimba: Led a shutout effort from Orestimba in its playoff opener against Delhi with 14 tackles, a whopping seven of which were for loss.
Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Guided top-seeded Huntington Beach to a 56-39 victory over Western to start the Southern Section Division 5 postseason. Edmunds completed 19 of 24 passes (79.2-percent) for four touchdowns, 233 yards, and no interceptions, and ran for a TD as well.
Erik Favela, Arleta: Did some of nearly everything in a 58-34 playoff win over Jordan (Los Angeles). Favela ran just six times for 138 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 44 yards, recovered a fumble, and notched four tackles for loss (eight total tackles).
Marlon Figueroa, Van Nuys: Pushed the Wolves to a postseason-opening 31-6 victory against Contreras with 19 carries for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
Kyle Fowle, Etna: Anchored a dominant defensive outing in a 28-7 win against Los Molinoswith 18 tackles, four TFLs, five QB-hurries, and a fumble recovery.
John Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita: Completed 18-25 passes for 343 yards and three TDs with no picks, and ran for a touchdown, as Santa Margarita beat Inglewood 59-26 to open the CIF-SS D1 playoffs.
Jamari Gentry, Cardinal Newman: Helped lead the Cardinals to a 33-0 rout of Vintage with 198 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries, three catches for 40 yards, and a fumble recovery.
Brice Hawkins, Simi Valley: Led the Pioneers to a 49-47 playoff win over Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) with 215 yards and four touchdowns on the ground plus three catches for 30 yards and another score.
Taemell Horton, Clovis East: Ran 28 times for 221 yards and three TDs to beat Tulare Union 48-20 in their Central Section playoff opener.
Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Helped lift the Nighthawks to a 49-42 Southern Section Division 2 playoff win over Rancho Cucamonga with five touchdowns and 148 yards on 25 carries.
JJ Johnson, Enterprise: Made play after play on both ends in a 32-13 victory against Foothill (Palo Cedro). Johnson completed 14 of 18 passes (77.8-percent) for two touchdowns, rushed for 115 yards on just seven carries, and recorded an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Jack Junker, Santa Margarita: Turned five catches into three touchdowns and 172 yards in the Eagles’ victory over Inglewood.
Justen Key, Westchester: Ran for 153 yards, four touchdowns, and two conversions in a 44-40 L.A. City Section playoff win over Huntington Park. Also contributed seven tackles (one for loss) and a fumble recovery.
Carson Lamb, Downey (Modesto): Helped lead the Knights to a 44-41 comeback win against Edison (Stockton) in one of the best games of the season to open the CIF-SJS Division 1 playoffs. Lamb completed 31 of 39 passes (79.5-percent) for 429 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Jhadis Luckey, California (San Ramon): Exploded for 425 yards and seven touchdowns on “only” 35 carries to lead the Bears to a 54-48 overtime win over Amador Valley in an instant classic.
McKay Madsen, Clovis North: Totaled 20 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns, a 14-yard catch, eight tackles, and a 45-yard interception return in a playoff victory over Sanger.
Alphonso Moore Jr., Elk Grove: Rushed 23 times for 264 yards and two touchdowns – all career-highs – in a 32-7 playoff rout of Kimball.
Keegan Nitterhouse, Woodcreek: Despite entering the postseason with 149 rushing yards and no touchdowns, Nitterhouse went off for 227 yards and three TDs on 25 carries to lead Woodcreek over Armijo 56-33.
La’Darrione Perkins, Chula Vista: Ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns on just 19 carries in a 55-16 San Diego Section playoff blowout of Classical Academy. Perkins also ran for two conversions and added five tackles (one for loss) at linebacker.
Brandon Rivers, Cajon: Opened the playoffs with 26 carries for 184 yards and four touchdowns to go with three catches for 46 yards in a 52-22 playoff victory against Chino Hills.
Eli Ruiz, Patrick Henry: Powered the Patriots to a 41-24 postseason victory over Otay Ranch in CIF-SDS Division 3 with 402 yards and five touchdowns on 18-25 completion (72-percent).
D’Adrien Sanders, Monterey Trail: Had career-highs of 243 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in a 53-34 Sac-Joaquin Section playoff win against Lincoln (Stockton).
Luke Schager, Orland: Ran 17 times for 196 and four touchdowns in a 56-21 triumph over Live Oak (Live Oak), and that wasn’t all. Schager also completed both of his team’s only pass attempts for 32 yards and a touchdown, and grabbed a pick.
Seth Shigg, Culver City: Dominated via both ground and air in a 38-25 win against Capistrano Valley in the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs. The Army commit completed 21 of 31 passes (67.7-percent) for three TDs and zero interceptions, and ran 28 times for 239 yards and two more scores.
AJ Stowers, Mount Miguel: Tossed for 356 yards and four touchdowns on 21-31 completion (67.7-percent) as the Matadors scored 62 points in a CIF-SDS D1 playoff win over Santa Fe Christian.
Rhett Thompson, San Ramon Valley: Steered the Wolves to a 38-7 win against Monte Vista to clinch second place in the EBAL - Mountain. Thompson threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns on just 18 attempts, of which he completed 13 (72.2-percent).
Tristan Tia, Amador Valley: In what may go down as the game of the year, Tia nearly lifted the Dons to victory in a 54-48 overtime loss against California (San Ramon). The Oregon State commit completed 26 of 37 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns to zero picks, and ran 12 times for another 90 yards and two TDs.