Best performances in California high school girls basketball (Feb. 17-22)
Playoff basketball in California is in full swing, with the quest to reach the CIF State Championships the highest priority among the remaining girls teams.
Here are 20 of the top performances from up and down the state from games played on Feb. 17-22.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school basketball fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com and dylangrausz@gmail.com. Among reports attained from:Sacramento Bee, Bay Area News Group and MaxPreps.
Feb. 17-22 California Top Girls Basketball Performers
Tatyana Aubry, a sophomore guard/center at Leuzinger, combined for 31 points in two games last week, scoring 16 in a 47-40 win over Tustin on Feb. 19 and 15 in a 65-53 loss to Serra on Feb. 22. Averaging 21.4 points in 22 games this season.
Simdi Chukwu, a senior guard at Bishop O'Dowd, scored 17 points in a 72-33 round one NCS playoff win over American on Feb. 18. Helping the Dragons win their quarterfinal game against Alameda as well, winning 75-44, O'Dowd's next game is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 25 against Redwood for a spot in the championship game.
Jordan Dillon, a senior guard at West Hills, combined for 45 points in two games last week, scoring 25 in a 48-21 win over Granite Hills on Feb. 19 and 20 in a 41-38 loss to Otay Ranch on Feb. 22. Averaged 21.3 points in 28 games this season.
Jolyn Ding, a senior at Pinewood, combined for 50 points in two games last week, scoring 21 in a 69-21 win over Notre Dame-Belmont and a career high of 29 in a 71-39 CCS Open Division playoff win against Sacred Heart Cathedral. Averaging 14.4 points in 24 games this season.
Janet Donkor, a junior at Valley Christian-Roseville, combined for 37 points in two games last week, scoring 23 in a 67-58 win over Escalon on Feb. 18 and 14 in a 72-61 loss to Riverbank on Feb. 20. Averaging 21.3 points in 25 games this season.
Bella Ewing, a sophomore guard/forward at Stone Ridge Christian, combined for 46 points in two games last week, scoring 31 in a 59-39 win over Stockton Christian on Feb. 18 and 15 in a 73-43 loss to Stockton Christian on Feb. 20. Averaging 24.5 points in 24 games this season.
Kaitlyn Fayter, a junior at Oakmont, combined for 52 points in two games last week, scoring 33 in a 54-33 win over Burbank on Feb. 17 and 19 in a 73-38 loss to Ponderosa on Feb. 18. Averaging 23.7 points in 23 games this season.
Zetta Faasua, a sophomore guard at Chaparral, combined for 40 points in two games last week, scoring 27 in a 47-40 win over Downey on Feb.19 and 13 in a 57-32 loss to Mark Keppel on Feb. 22. Averaged 20.2 points in 29 games this season.
Jade Fort, a senior guard at Hamilton, scored 18 points in a 73-32 win over Granada Hills on Feb. 20. Averaging 22.3 points in 24 games this season.
Lauren Harris, a junior guard at Faith Christian, scored 35 points in a 73-43 win over Stone Ridge Christian on Feb. 20. Averaging 28.7 points in 26 games this season.
Elizabeth Johnson, a junior center/forward at Orcutt Academy, combined for 61 points in two games last week, scoring 29 points in a 56-52 win over Mission College Prep on Feb. 18 and 32 points in a 68-59 loss to Sierra Pacific. Averaging 23.3 points in 26 games this season.
Kate Myers, a junior guard at Pleasant Grove, scored 24 points in a 50-49 loss to Lincoln on Feb. 18. Averaged 20.6 points in 27 games this season.
Kalysa Phanhsavang, a senior guard at McNair, combined for 31 in two games last week, scoring 26 points in a 74-64 win over Kimball on Feb. 17 and five in an 86-26 loss to Atwater on Feb. 18. Averaging 21.4 points in 27 games this season.
Adyra Rajan, a junior guard at Fairmont Prep, combined for 46 points in two games last week, scoring 22 in a 69-55 loss to Mater Dei on Feb. 19 and 24 in a 69-65 win over Windward on Feb. 22. Averaging 23.4 points in 31 games this season.
Sophia Ross, a junior guard at Carondelet, scored a team-high 19 points in an 83-55 win over Salesian in the first round of the NCS Open Division playoff. With the win, the Cougars will move on to play San Ramon Valley in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Haley Smith, a junior for Liberty Ranch, had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 68-33 win over Natomas and 23 points and six rebounds in a 54-36 win over Ripon in Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 play. Smith averages team bests of 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds for the 27-2 Hawks.
Kaleena Smith, a sophomore guard at Ontario Christian, combined for 35 points in two games last week, scoring 14 points in a 72-52 win over Bishop Montgomery on Feb. 19 and 21 points in a 62-52 win over Sierra Canyon on Feb. 22. Averaging 23.3 points in 29 games this season.
Leah Speers, a freshman guard at Christian High School, scored 30 points in a 74-26 win over Canyon Crest on Feb. 19. Averaging 21.6 points in 25 games this season.
Poema Strong, a freshman guard/forward at High Tech SD, scored 24 points in a 58-49 loss to Valley Center on Feb. 19. Averaged 22.3 points in 28 games during her debut campaign.
Julia Wilson, a senior guard at Rancho Christian, combined for 56 points in two games last week, scoring 27 in a 65-54 win over Ventura on Feb. 19 and 29 in a 60-44 win over Harvard-Westlake on Feb. 22. Averaging 20.8 points in 31 games this season.